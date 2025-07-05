Live Tv
AP Universities Urged to Retain Temporary Faculty Amid Staff Shortage

AP Universities Urged to Retain Temporary Faculty Amid Staff Shortage

ABRSM has urged APSCHE to retain temporary faculty in Andhra Pradesh’s public universities, citing their essential role amid staff shortages. They called for fair pay under G.O. 110, recognition of service under G.O. 20, and swift recruitment to fill 5,000 vacant teaching posts.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 13:48:05 IST

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) has made a strong appeal to the A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to retain the services of temporary faculty working across public universities in the state. These include Academic Consultants, Ad-hoc, and guest faculty, many of whom have been teaching for years with minimal pay.

In their representation to APSCHE Chairman K. Madhu Murthy, ABRSM State president Y.V. Rami Reddy and general secretary D.S.V.S. Balasubramanyam stressed that these faculty members were appointed by expert committees following proper procedures and eligibility norms. Despite their dedication, they continue to work without job security or fair compensation.

Universities Heavily Dependent on Temporary Faculty

The Mahasangh leaders warned that several departments in State Universities rely almost entirely on temporary teaching staff due to a severe shortage of regular faculty. Discontinuing their services, they argued, would cripple academic operations, disrupt the teaching-learning process, and negatively impact student progress.

Citing G.O. Ms. No. 20 (August 20, 2016), which recognizes the contributions of temporary faculty by granting weightage in regular recruitment, the ABRSM urged authorities to uphold the spirit of the order. They also demanded implementation of G.O. Ms. No. 110, which proposes uniform and reasonable remuneration for all temporary faculty members.

Urgent Recruitment Needed to Fill 5,000 Vacancies

In addition to continuing current services, the ABRSM called for expedited recruitment to fill approximately 5,000 vacant teaching positions in the state’s universities, ensuring long-term stability and academic excellence across institutions.

Tags: ABRSMAndhra PradeshState Council of Higher Education
