During Narendra Modi’s official tour to Jordan, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II made it a point to personally drive the Indian Prime Minister to the Jordan Museum, thereby justifying royal hospitality and the act itself as a symbol of the first stage in the development of the bilateral relations between Jordan and India.

Royal Driving Gesture

The Crown Prince, heir to the Jordanian throne, turned PM Modi’s routine trip into a memorable diplomatic highlight by taking the wheel for him. The drive up to the historic Jordan Museum allowed the two to have very open talks in the midst of Amman’s landmarks, and thus, build up their personal connection.

Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II drives PM Modi to the Jordan Museum as a special gesture. The Crown Prince is the 42nd generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.







Lineage Legacy

Being the 42nd direct descendant of Prophet Mohammed through the Hashemite dynasty, Crown Prince Al Hussein is a living example of the centuries-old Islamic heritage. He comes down from the Prophet’s daughter, Fatimah, and her husband, Ali, who has given the family the rights to the sanctuaries of Mecca and Medina.

Museum Visit Insights

At the Jordan Museum, PM Modi had the opportunity to see the artifacts of the ancient civilizations of Jordan, including the exhibits of the Dead Sea Scrolls. The Crown Prince was the one showing around, delivering the insights on Jordan’s Nabatean, Roman, and Islamic history, thus making the exchange of cultures more vibrant.

Diplomatic Significance

This action shows that Jordan still prioritizes its talks with India regarding trade, defense, and counter-terrorism. The Indian Prime Minister’s trip, which was a reciprocal one to King Abdullah II’s visits, intends to raise the investments to $5 billion by the year 2030.

Broader Implications

The incident strengthens the position of Hashemites as mediators in the Middle East and, at the same time, advances people-to-people connections. The public on social media was praising the simplicity of the 30-year-old Crown Prince, who has studied at Georgetown and Sandhurst.