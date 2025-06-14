CRPF ASI Killed In IED Blast During Anti-Maoist Operation At Odisha-Jharkhand Border

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) lost his life in an IED blast triggered by Naxals during a joint combing operation near the Odisha-Jharkhand border early Saturday morning.

Blast Occurs During Morning Operation

The explosion took place around 5:50 a.m. in the K Baalang area of the dense Saranda forest, close to Rourkela, Odisha.

Troops from the 134 Battalion of CRPF and Odisha’s Special Operations Group (SOG) were conducting a coordinated anti-Naxal operation when the blast was triggered.

CRPF ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh Succumbs to Injuries

The blast severely injured CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyaban Kumar Singh, 34, a native of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

He suffered critical injuries to his left leg and was immediately airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Rourkela. Despite emergency medical efforts, Singh succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

Heightened Security Measures in Response

The operation was part of an intensified crackdown following the recent looting of explosive materials by Naxals in the region.

In the wake of the incident, security agencies from both Odisha and Jharkhand have increased the frequency of patrols and combing operations in the forest belt.

Naxals Monitoring Movements, Say Officials

Sources within the security establishment revealed that Naxal groups are actively monitoring the movement of forces and planning ambushes. Following Saturday’s fatal attack, the area has been placed on high alert, and additional reinforcements have been deployed to track the perpetrators and prevent further attacks.

Tributes Pour In for the Fallen Jawan

Tributes have started pouring in for ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh, who served with dedication and bravery in high-risk conflict zones.

His sacrifice adds to the growing list of security personnel who have laid down their lives in the fight against Left-wing extremism in the region.

