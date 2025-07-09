Cuddalore Train Accident: 3 Children Dead As Eyewitnesses Deny Railway’s Gate Closure Claim, Safety Row Erupts Between State And Railways

A devastating train collision in the Semmankuppam area of Cuddalore district has claimed the lives of three school children and sparked a blame game between the Southern Railway and the Tamil Nadu government. The incident occurred on July 8 at Gate No. 170, a manned, non-interlocked level crossing, where the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai passenger train (No. 56813) collided with a school van belonging to Krishnasamy Vidyanikethan CBSE School.

Southern Railway, in its official statement, admitted to “criminal negligence” by its gatekeeper, who allegedly allowed the van to cross despite the gate being closed. It added that the driver insisted on passing through to avoid delay. However, it also blamed the Cuddalore district administration for not approving a fully funded railway proposal to construct an underpass at the location, pending for over a year.

“The underpass was sanctioned with full railway funding,” the railway said, “but no clearance was granted by the District Collector despite repeated requests.”

Tamil Nadu’s Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam responded sharply, questioning the validity of the railway’s claim. “Let a proper inquiry be held. We need to check whether such a proposal was even made,” he said.

District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar stated that the matter is under verification. “Right now, our priority is helping the affected families. We will respond officially once all details are verified,” he told The News Minute.

Meanwhile, conflicting eyewitness accounts challenge the railway’s narrative. Van driver Sankar said the gate was already open and no staff or signals were present. “There was no horn, and no one was there when we came,” he said.

Vishwesh, a 16-year-old student survivor, echoed this version. From his hospital bed, he said, “We thought the train had passed. The gate was open. There were no lights or warning sounds.”

S Vijay Kumar, associate editor at The Hindu, questioned the railway’s claim. He explained that under standard procedures, once a train is cleared, the gate must remain shut, and the train proceeds only after the gatekeeper sends a private number code back to the station master. “The idea that the gatekeeper opened the gate at the request of a driver is difficult to accept,” he said.

Sources in Cuddalore police told The News Minute that both human error and technical failure contributed to the tragedy. They confirmed eyewitness statements that the gate was never closed, contradicting railway protocol.

Gatekeeper Pankaj Sharma was reportedly asleep at the time of the incident and was assaulted by locals before being handed over to police. He has been suspended and arrested.

The crash resulted in the death of three students Nimilesh (10), Charumathy (16), and her brother Chezhiyan (15). Vishwesh and driver Sankar remain critically injured. A local resident, Annadurai (55), who tried to help, was electrocuted by a live wire and is undergoing treatment.

Villagers were the first to respond, pulling injured passengers from the wreckage. Train services were halted, and the Division Railway Manager, Trichy, announced partial cancellations.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ₹5 lakh as ex-gratia for each deceased family, ₹1 lakh for the critically injured, and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries. The Railway Department also declared compensation of ₹5 lakh for the deceased, ₹2.5 lakh for serious injuries, and ₹50,000 for minor injuries.

As investigations unfold, the grief-stricken community and the nation await clarity on how such a lapse could occur at a manned crossing—raising urgent questions about railway safety and accountability.

