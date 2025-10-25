Cyclone Montha: When & Where Will It Hit? IMD Warns Storm To Intensify Into A Severe Cyclone With Wind Speeds Over 110 kmph

Cyclone Montha, a tropical cyclone, is developing over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm as it nears the Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has warned that the system may make landfall near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28.

Cyclone Montha: IMD Issues Landfall Alert

The IMD said the current depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Monday morning. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, close to Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm.

“The severe cyclone is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal,” the IMD said in its latest advisory.

What to Expect from Cyclone Montha for Madras? The IMD has officially confirmed that a Depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is moving westward. The system is expected to curve northwestward soon and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/71FYXfdGjJ — Pondicherry Weatherman Bharath (@BharathB2006) October 25, 2025

Arabian Sea Depression Moving Northwest

Meanwhile, a separate weather system, a depression over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea, has been moving north-northwestwards. As of Saturday, it was located about 380 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 400 km southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 620 km northwest of Mangalore (Karnataka), and 640 km north-northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep).

Reports on Saturday indicated that this system is likely to continue moving northwest over the next 24 hours, bringing heavy rainfall to Goa, Konkan, Gujarat, and Kerala.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards, concentrated into a depression, and lay centred about 420 km west-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 990 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 990 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 1000 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), and 1040 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha),” the IMD bulletin stated.

As of 11:30 am IST on October 25, the depression over the eastcentral Arabian Sea was moving west-northwest at 12 kmph, positioned roughly 450 km from Goa, 430 km from Mumbai, 680 km from Mangalore, and 690 km from Lakshadweep.

Bay of Bengal System Strengthening

The IMD has also confirmed that the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is moving westward at 7 kmph, situated approximately 460 km from Port Blair, 950 km from Chennai, 960 km from Visakhapatnam, 970 km from Kakinada, and 1030 km from Gopalpur.

According to forecasts, the system is likely to develop into a deep depression by October 26, become a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27, and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

The storm is expected to make landfall near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28, bringing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 110 kmph.

Cyclone Montha Impact

As the system intensifies, the IMD has cautioned residents along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal coasts to remain alert and prepare for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding in low-lying areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period, given the rough sea conditions and the expected escalation of wind speeds as Cyclone Montha strengthens.

