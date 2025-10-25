Orange Alert Issued: Tamil Nadu Braces For More Showers As Cyclone ‘Montha’ Expected To Hit On THIS Date

As forecasted by intelligence, Tamil Nadu will be seeing a lot more rain this year. Now, it has been said by an Independent Weather Blogger that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a cyclonic storm is expected to hit the residents around October 27.

Independent Blogger’s Report On Cyclone ‘Montha’

Any report from the Indian Meteorological Department has not been published. The blogger mentioned that the weather system this time is expected to reach Andhra Pradesh.

More rain is expected in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, due to three other weather systems in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Rain across Tamil Nadu has already intensified amid the cyclone news. In the last 244 hours, ending at 830 am on Friday, Pallipet in Thiruvallur district recorded a rainfall of 15 cm, and Nalumukku in Tirunelveli at 12 cm.

Rest can only be told on Sunday, once it makes landfall. The areas rain will be affecting will be determined then only.

IMD’s Report

According to IMD, low pressure has already been formed at the Southeast Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am IST on Friday.

It is most likely to concentrate over the southeast area and the central bay of Bengal by October 27th morning.

As a result of this system, several parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will receive rainfall from Saturday to Tuesday.

