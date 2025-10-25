AQI In Delhi NCR Turns Hazardous, Leaves A Man Breathless While Driving A Scooty, Watch Video

AQI Delhi NCR: Air pollution in Delhi is beyond hazardous. The air we are breathing is causing some serious health problems. The conditions we are living in are not at all on ‘livable’ levels.

With AQIs touching the roof, and IMD calling it “very poor” air quality, the city has become toxic for human health.

The consequences of breathing highly toxic air made a man deal with a severe heartache while driving a scooty in Anand Vihar.

Hazardous AQI of Delhi NCR, watch the viral video

In an Instagram viral video, it can be seen that a man and his wife are sitting on the road with the man holding his chest, trying to breathe.

A man on the bike approaches them, asking if they are okay. To which the frightened lady replies, he is having trouble breathing. This is the effect of the high AQI levels. The couple was simply driving to their home when this incident happened. She then asked the Instagrammer if he had water. Shortly after, the woman called their family, and as they came, he was taken to the hospital without any delay.

The caption in the video reads, ” Delhi Air Pollution Is Not Safe For Civilians With Comorbidity”.

Post-Diwali, the AQI of Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 401, along with Burari at 335 and Ashok Vihar at 322.







Here is How The General Public Is Reacting

The video went viral, really quickly, and it ignited rage among netizens. One of the users commented, “To those dismissing facts: air pollution isn’t a joke. Air pollution escalates comorbidity risks by aggravating conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory issues.” Another commented, “This is so disturbing, man, this could be anyone or our parents or relatives”.

Also Read: Vietnam confirms 2 new deputy prime ministers, 3 ministers, state media reports