Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

More than 800 relief centres have been set up by the Andhra Pradesh government and pregnant women have been transferred out of hospitals due to the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha that is likely to hit around 8pm on Tuesday, October 28.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed by the government to the Kakinada district.

Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas Tangella told ANI that to provide power in the area round the clock, 1000 electricians were stationed in the area and 140 boat-operating swimmers were on hand in case of any incident.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that SCS Montha will cross Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on Tuesday evening or this night with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph with a maximum speed of 110kmph.

At 1430 hrs IST of 28th Oct, the IMD said in a post on X that the SCS Montha was moving north-northwestwards and was currently about 70 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam, 150km south-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 250 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 480 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

Kakinada MP Tangella, who is on the ground in Uppada is on the watch.

“Our government is completely ready to meet this cyclone, Tangella to ANI, and that the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have been keeping a watch on the cyclone over the past two days.”

“As the MP on the ground I have organized over 800 relief centres where we are supplying all the basic facilities. We have brought 1000 electricians so that there is 24 hours power supply in the area in case of any eventuality. 140 Swimmers with boats are also stationed here. The pregnant women were transferred to other hospitals,” he said.

The MP also added that, NDRF and SDRF troops were deployed. Our party cadres are calling upon people to be transferred to shelter and relief homes. We are attempting to make sure that there are no casualties. We are ground-based to assist the citizens.

