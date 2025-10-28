LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
Home > India > Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up over 800 relief centres and relocated pregnant women ahead of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha’s landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday evening. NDRF and SDRF teams are on the ground as winds up to 110 kmph are expected, with CM Naidu and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan monitoring closely.

Cyclonic storm Montha (PHOTO: X)
Cyclonic storm Montha (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 28, 2025 19:52:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

More than 800 relief centres have been set up by the Andhra Pradesh government and pregnant women have been transferred out of hospitals due to the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha that is likely to hit around 8pm on Tuesday, October 28. 

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed by the government to the Kakinada district.

Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas Tangella told ANI that to provide power in the area round the clock, 1000 electricians were stationed in the area and 140 boat-operating swimmers were on hand in case of any incident.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that SCS Montha will cross Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on Tuesday evening or this night with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph with a maximum speed of 110kmph.
At 1430 hrs IST of 28th Oct, the IMD said in a post on X that the SCS Montha was moving north-northwestwards and was currently about 70 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam, 150km south-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 250 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 480 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

Kakinada MP Tangella, who is on the ground in Uppada is on the watch. 

“Our government is completely ready to meet this cyclone, Tangella to ANI, and that the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have been keeping a watch on the cyclone over the past two days.”

“As the MP on the ground I have organized over 800 relief centres where we are supplying all the basic facilities. We have brought 1000 electricians so that there is 24 hours power supply in the area in case of any eventuality. 140 Swimmers with boats are also stationed here. The pregnant women were transferred to other hospitals,” he said.

The MP also added that, NDRF and SDRF troops were deployed. Our party cadres are calling upon people to be transferred to shelter and relief homes. We are attempting to make sure that there are no casualties. We are ground-based to assist the citizens.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha, Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alerts Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal Brace For Impact | All We Know So Far

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 7:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andhra PradeshCyclone Monthalatest cyclone news

RELATED News

EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Electoral Roll Entry

“Presence Or Absence Of Hymenal Tear Cannot Be Treated As Conclusive Proof Of Sexual Assault”: Delhi High Court

New Shocking Details In UPSC Aspirant Murder Case: Hard Disk Recovered With Obscene Videos Of 15 Women In Delhi Flat

OpenAI Launches Free ChatGPT Go Access in India – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Jaipur Tragedy: Bus Hits Power Line, 2 Dead And Several Injured In Fiery Blast

LATEST NEWS

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

Dholera’s Akhilam Township by GAP Group Secures Key Environmental Approval

AiNXT Goes Global: The Grand Dubai Launch of ‘VedVani’ – A Human-Like Voice AI Revolution

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

‘We’ll Get Somebody New’: Donald Trump Calls Jerome Powell ‘Incompetent,’ Promises New Federal Reserve Leadership Soon

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Lionel Messi Finally Reveals Who Is The GOAT, Not Cristiano Ronaldo, His Name Is….

Mahagathbandhan Releases Bihar Election Manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’

Canada Shocker: Indian-Origin Businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi Killed In Car Shooting, All You Need To Know

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

QUICK LINKS