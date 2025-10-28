Cyclone Montha, Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alerts Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal Brace For Impact | All We Know So Far

As Cyclone Montha moves closer to the Indian east coast, several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal, are bracing for its impact. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain and wind alerts as the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal strengthened into a cyclonic storm on Sunday.

Cyclone Montha Expected to Become ‘Severe’

According to the IMD, Cyclone Montha is expected to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” by October 28 as it advances toward the coast. The weather agency has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

In anticipation of worsening conditions, emergency and disaster management authorities in these states have begun precautionary measures, including large-scale evacuations from coastal regions. Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea.

Schools Shut, Red and Orange Alerts Issued

Several coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are under high alert. The Andhra Pradesh government has declared a two-day holiday for schools in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and West Godavari districts, areas expected to be hit the hardest.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh administrations have ordered schools and Anganwadi centres to remain closed till October 30. Additionally, all government employees’ leaves have been cancelled to ensure adequate disaster response readiness.

States Step Up Preparedness For Cyclone Montha

Heavy rains and strong winds have already started lashing parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. The entire coastal belt has been placed on high alert.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation from the Real Time Governance Society Centre at the State Secretariat. He assured citizens that the administration is “fully prepared to face any situation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over phone, extending the Centre’s full support to the state’s disaster response efforts.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has begun evacuating residents from vulnerable coastal areas. Eight southern districts under a red alert are experiencing intermittent rain, and all districts have been instructed to remain vigilant in case the cyclone alters its trajectory.

