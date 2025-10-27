Cyclone Montha Weather Alert: Andhra, Odisha, Bengal Brace For Heavy Rainfall, Schools Closed, IMD On Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Montha is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm. The cyclone, which began as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, intensified into a cyclonic storm on October 26 and is expected to strengthen further by October 28.

Cyclone Montha: Expected Landfall and Path

Cyclone Montha is forecast to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, approximately 200 km from Odisha’s Malkangir.

Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, said that 15 districts in Odisha could be impacted, with eight districts expected to face very heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Rainfall Alerts Issued

The IMD has issued rainfall alerts across several states:

Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe: October 27-28

Coastal Karnataka: October 26-28

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: October 26-30

Telangana & Odisha: October 27-30

Chhattisgarh: October 27-30

Odisha

Minister Suresh Pujari stated that a ‘red warning’ has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds gusting up to 80 kmph.

West Bengal

Heavy rainfall is expected in some districts from October 28–31. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast during October 28–30 and urged those already at sea to return by October 27.

Light to moderate rain is forecast in south Bengal districts including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Hooghly from October 27.

In north Bengal, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Malda may experience heavy rainfall between October 30–31.

Odisha Government Takes Precautionary Measures Ahead of Cyclone Montha

All 30 districts in Odisha have been put on alert. The IMD issued a red alert for five districts – Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam – and orange and yellow alerts for several others.

As a precaution, over 5,000 highly skilled personnel have been deployed in 24 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), alongside five NDRF teams and 99 Fire Service teams in the eight most vulnerable districts.

Suresh Pujari added that districts have been instructed to prepare men and machinery for rescue operations, in case the cyclone changes its course.

Evacuations Underway

Gajapati District Collector Madhumita said, “We have identified 139 places vulnerable to landslides.”

She noted that ‘sadhus’ living in hills are being moved to plains, and the evacuation of people, including pregnant women and elderly residents, will be completed by Monday evening.

Authorities in coastal districts are also urging fishermen to return from the sea, using loudspeakers and megaphones to ensure compliance.

Schools Closed

Schools and Anganwadi centers will remain closed until October 30.

Leaves of government employees in nine districts have been cancelled.

Tourist access to beaches in Puri will be restricted on October 27–29.

Andhra Pradesh Prepares For Cyclone Montha

The Andhra Pradesh government has drafted an action plan for pre-cyclone preparedness and relief distribution.

State Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar said the plan includes:

Stocking Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities

Fuel inventory management

Paddy procurement measures

Food supply to relief shelters

Post-cyclone relief distribution

He added, “The supply of food grains to all fair price shops in coastal areas will be completed by October 26, and sufficient stock has already been placed at Mandal Level Stock Points.”

