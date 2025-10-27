Cyclone Montha Tracker LIVE Updates: IMD Red Alert in Andhra, Odisha & Tamil Nadu as Landfall Nears Kakinada

Cyclone Montha is taking a track towards the east coast of India with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu with respect to heavy rain and land winds in excess of 110 kilometers per hour, as well as rough seas on the Indian Ocean ahead of the cyclone's expected landfall close to Kakinada.
Cyclone Montha is still getting stronger over the Bay of Bengal and is forecasted to make landfall close to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued a red alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha and North Tamil Nadu regions, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, wind speeds of 110 kilometers per hour, community tidal waves. Fisherman are advised to remain on land, and local governments are beginning to evacuate low-lying areas. There may also be power outage and water logging in some coastal areas. Rail and flight services in and out of the area will likely be impacted for the extreme weather. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby, and the state Government is monitoring the cyclone track. Community members are encouraged to listen for information and instructions from official sources and stay inside during the cyclone landfall activity.
Due to heavy rains because of Cyclone Montha, various districts are announcing school closures in Andhra Pradesh. The AP government announced a general school holiday for three districts – Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and West Godavari – that were severely impacted due to Cyclone Montha on October 27 and 28. CM Chandrababu Naidu instructed the district collector to declare a general government and private school holiday, in addition to Junior and Degree colleges, on October 27 and 28 in Visakhapatnam, where Cyclone Montha made landfall and caused a lot of damage. The general holiday could be extended for two days if the schedules permit.
In seeking preparedness, the Odisha government has stationed over 5,000 trained personnel, including 24 teams from ODRAF, five teams from NDRF, and 99 Fire Service teams, to eight districts. All district administrations have been asked to remain ready to provide equipment and manpower for rescue and relief operations if there is a change in the cyclone’s track. All residents on the coastline should continue to stay inside, remain prepared, and follow all recommended safety protocols as the storm approaches.
The government of Odisha has started to evacuate people from the coastal and low-lying areas that could be in danger of Cyclone Montha’s approach to the state. On Sunday, the authorities have taken actions to start large-scale evacuations, with 128 disaster response teams moving into eight districts. According to IMD, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has started to strengthen very rapidly and will make landfall by Monday morning. Officials say all citizens in affected areas should move to safe shelters as a precaution.