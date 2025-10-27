Cyclone Montha Tracker LIVE Updates: IMD Red Alert in Andhra, Odisha & Tamil Nadu as Landfall Nears Kakinada

Cyclone Montha is taking a track towards the east coast of India with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu with respect to heavy rain and land winds in excess of 110 kilometers per hour, as well as rough seas on the Indian Ocean ahead of the cyclone's expected landfall close to Kakinada.

Cyclone Montha is still getting stronger over the Bay of Bengal and is forecasted to make landfall close to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued a red alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha and North Tamil Nadu regions, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, wind speeds of 110 kilometers per hour, community tidal waves. Fisherman are advised to remain on land, and local governments are beginning to evacuate low-lying areas. There may also be power outage and water logging in some coastal areas. Rail and flight services in and out of the area will likely be impacted for the extreme weather. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby, and the state Government is monitoring the cyclone track. Community members are encouraged to listen for information and instructions from official sources and stay inside during the cyclone landfall activity.