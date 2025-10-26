LIVE TV
Home > India > Cyclone Montha: Andhra And Odisha On Red Alert, Indian Army Gears Up For Landfall

Cyclone Montha: Andhra And Odisha On Red Alert, Indian Army Gears Up For Landfall

The Indian Army has been placed on high alert as Cyclone Montha continues to intensify over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Sunday.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 26, 2025 20:07:27 IST

The Indian Army has been placed on high alert as Cyclone Montha continues to intensify over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The Army is working closely with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), IMD, and state administrations to ensure a rapid and coordinated response when the cyclone makes landfall.

Officials confirmed that Disaster Response Columns (DRCs) have been activated across the southern and eastern regions. Both dedicated and reserve units have been positioned in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Lakshadweep Islands.

Control rooms have also been established for 24-hour coordination with disaster agencies to enable quick evacuation, rescue, and relief operations once the cyclone strikes.

Cyclone Montha To Hit Andhra Coast On October 28

According to the IMD’s latest update, a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal — located about 610 km west of Port Blair and 790 km east-southeast of Chennai — is expected to intensify into Cyclone Montha within 24 hours.

The system is likely to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada that evening or night.

Wind speeds at landfall are expected to reach 90–100 kmph, with gusts up to 110 kmph. Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu, and Odisha are forecast to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with squally winds and rough sea conditions.

Meanwhile, a separate depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, around 700 km west-southwest of Mumbai, is expected to move further westward. Although unlikely to make landfall, it may intensify local sea conditions and enhance rainfall along India’s western coastline.

Orange Alert For North Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ranipet, and Puducherry, forecasting heavy rainfall and strong winds on Sunday and Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai warned that rainfall activity will peak on Monday and shift northward by Tuesday as the storm nears the Andhra coast. District authorities have been told to stay on high alert, with disaster-management teams on standby to handle flooding, power outages, and infrastructure damage.

ALSO READ: India-China Direct Flights Resume After Five Years: Here’s When Kolkata To Guangzhou Service Departs, Check Timings And Schedule

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 8:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

