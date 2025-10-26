India-China Direct Flights Resume After Five Years: Here’s When Kolkata To Guangzhou Service Departs, Check Timings And Schedule

There are direct flights between India and China and they are officially resumed after over five years. On Sunday, Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India confirmed it. Yu wrote on X: “Direct flights between China and India are now a reality.

The inaugural flight was also made today between Kolkata and Guangzhou. The Shanghai- New Delhi flight will start on November 9 having three flights weekly.

Direct flights between China and India are now a reality. ✈️ Kolkata → Guangzhou launches today. Shanghai ↔ New Delhi starts Nov 9, flying 3 times a week. pic.twitter.com/rxa0ag4jFd — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) October 26, 2025

Previously, this month, IndiGo had declared that it would be one of the first airlines to resume its activities after the Covid-19 suspension. The airline announced in its October 2 press release that it would begin daily nonstop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on October 26, 2025, when it used Airbus A320neos.

Another service that IndiGo announced is the expansion of direct flights between Guangzhou and Delhi, which awaits the authorities’ approval.

India–China Air Routes Reopen for Business and Travel

IndiGo officially declared on October 11 that direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou would start daily on November 10, which will further enhance the connectivity between the two countries.

These ways will bring back trade, tourism and business connections that have been interrupted in the past years.

The flights between India and China were cancelled since the Covid-19 pandemic and the Galwan Valley confrontation in June 2020, which is one of the deadliest border conflicts in decades.

Diplomatic and economic ties continued to be framed until October 2024, when the two parties settled on a deal about the patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), deemed as one of the major steps to alleviate border frictions.

