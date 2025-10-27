Are Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow on 28 October 2025 for Chhath Puja and Cyclone Montha in THESE States | Check city-wise list

School, Banks Holiday: On October 28, 2025, many states will be celebrating holidays for the festival holiday of Chhath Puja and precautions for Cyclone Montha, prompting bank closures and school holidays in specific areas for safety and convenience.

Bank Holidays on October 28, 2025

State Bank Holiday Status Bihar Closed Jharkhand Closed Uttar Pradesh Partial closure West Bengal Closed on October 27 (pre-Chhath day) Other States Open (with limited services)

School and College Holidays on October 28, 2025

State / Region Areas Affected Remarks Andhra Pradesh Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, East & West Godavari, Eluru All schools and colleges closed till Oct 30 due to cyclone Odisha Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal Schools closed till Oct 29 due to heavy rain and cyclone Yanam Entire region Schools and colleges closed till Oct 29 Delhi Entire city Schools and govt offices closed for Chhath Puja Uttar Pradesh Selected regions Schools closed Oct 27-29 for festival

Notes:

Banks are encouraging customers to use digital services for banks branches that will be closed during Chhath Puja and the changing weather conditions.

School holidays will only be declared in cyclone-concerned areas to keep students safe.

Local jurisdictions are updating the public on weather and travel advisories.

Officials are monitoring the cyclone and announcing facility closures or safety measures accordingly. Keep following local news and weather to stay in tune with closures or local safety concerns.

Holiday notifications and closures vary by state and institution. Readers are advised to verify with official government, RBI, or local administration announcements before planning visits or travel.