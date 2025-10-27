LIVE TV
Home > India > Are Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow on 28 October 2025 for Chhath Puja and Cyclone Montha in THESE States | Check city-wise list

Are Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow on 28 October 2025 for Chhath Puja and Cyclone Montha in THESE States | Check city-wise list

Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow: As Chhath Puja 2025 and Cyclone Montha coincide, several states are expected to observe holidays or restricted operations on October 28 (Monday). According to the latest updates, banks, schools, and colleges in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for the Chhath Puja festivities. Meanwhile, states like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have declared precautionary holidays in select districts due to Cyclone Montha’s impact. In major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, normal working hours will continue unless local authorities issue fresh advisories. Residents are advised to stay updated on regional alerts and weather-related announcements.

Are Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow on 28 October 2025 for Chhath Puja and Cyclone Montha in THESE States | Check city-wise list

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: October 27, 2025 14:26:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow on 28 October 2025 for Chhath Puja and Cyclone Montha in THESE States | Check city-wise list

School, Banks Holiday: On October 28, 2025, many states will be celebrating holidays for the festival holiday of Chhath Puja and precautions for Cyclone Montha, prompting bank closures and school holidays in specific areas for safety and convenience.

Bank Holidays on October 28, 2025

State

Bank Holiday Status

Bihar

Closed

Jharkhand

Closed

Uttar Pradesh

Partial closure

West Bengal

Closed on October 27 (pre-Chhath day)

Other States

Open (with limited services)

School and College Holidays on October 28, 2025

State / Region

Areas Affected

Remarks

Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, East & West Godavari, Eluru

All schools and colleges closed till Oct 30 due to cyclone

Odisha

Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal

Schools closed till Oct 29 due to heavy rain and cyclone

Yanam

Entire region

Schools and colleges closed till Oct 29

Delhi

Entire city

Schools and govt offices closed for Chhath Puja

Uttar Pradesh

Selected regions

Schools closed Oct 27-29 for festival

Notes: 

  • Banks are encouraging customers to use digital services for banks branches that will be closed during Chhath Puja and the changing weather conditions.
  • School holidays will only be declared in cyclone-concerned areas to keep students safe.
  • Local jurisdictions are updating the public on weather and travel advisories.
  • Officials are monitoring the cyclone and announcing facility closures or safety measures accordingly. Keep following local news and weather to stay in tune with closures or local safety concerns.

Holiday notifications and closures vary by state and institution. Readers are advised to verify with official government, RBI, or local administration announcements before planning visits or travel.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Are Banks, School, Colleges Holidays Tomorrow on 28 October 2025 for Chhath Puja and Cyclone Montha in THESE States | Check city-wise list

