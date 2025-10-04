Maharashtra Cyclone ‘SHAKTI’ Alert! IMD Issues warning for heavy rain across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg

Maharashtra Cyclone SHAKTI Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for Maharashtra as a system in the Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclone Shakhti. The advisory, valid from October 3 to 7, covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The IMD warned of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions during this period. Wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected between October 3 and 5 along the north Maharashtra coast. Depending on the cyclone’s progress, wind strength may increase further during the peak phase.

Rough Seas and Fishermen Advisory

The IMD has cautioned that sea conditions along the north Maharashtra coast will remain very rough until October 5. Fishermen have been advised to completely avoid venturing into the sea until further notice. Coastal authorities remain on high alert for the possibility of storm surges and seawater intrusion in low-lying coastal areas. Officials are monitoring ports and harbors closely to manage vessel movement. Local administrations have also asked residents in coastal belts to remain indoors and avoid visiting beaches as precautionary measures to ensure safety during the cyclone’s impact.

Cyclone SHAKTI Updates: Heavy Rain Forecast Across Maharashtra

Meteorologists have predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in different regions of Maharashtra due to Cyclone Shakhti. The IMD stated that interior regions, especially East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, will receive intense rainfall over the next four days. The north Konkan belt, including Mumbai, is likely to face continuous downpours, increasing the risk of waterlogging and local flooding. Moisture-laden winds and dense cloud bands formed by the cyclone are expected to intensify the rainfall. Authorities have warned that prolonged showers may disrupt road transport, rail traffic, and power supply in several urban and rural areas.

Cyclone SHAKTI Updates: State Government Prepares for Cyclone Impact

The Maharashtra government has directed district administrations in affected regions to activate disaster management systems and maintain full preparedness. Local authorities have been instructed to prepare evacuation plans for citizens in flood-prone and coastal zones, issue timely advisories on safety and travel, and ensure the availability of emergency shelters and relief supplies. The government has also ordered the monitoring of reservoirs and dams to prevent overflow-related flooding. Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and beaches, and follow official weather updates issued by the IMD and disaster management departments.

Cyclone Shakhti is expected to bring intense rainfall and strong winds to Maharashtra until October 7. Disaster management teams across the Konkan coast remain on standby, while local bodies have been asked to coordinate rescue and relief operations if required. The IMD continues to track the cyclone’s path and intensity closely, assuring that fresh warnings or changes to the forecast will be issued as the system evolves. Authorities have deployed extra personnel in vulnerable regions to ensure immediate response. Residents are advised to stay prepared for emergencies and follow safety instructions issued by state agencies.

