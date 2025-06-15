Cyprus Stock Exchange And NSE Have Agreed On Cooperation In Gujarat: PM Modi Addressing India- Cyprus Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the India-Cyprus CEO Forum in Limassol, Cyprus, during his official visit aimed at strengthening India’s presence in the Mediterranean region and fostering global economic partnerships.

During his address, Modi announced a landmark development in India’s financial collaboration, revealing that the Cyprus Stock Exchange and India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) have agreed to cooperate at GIFT City in Gujarat, India’s ambitious International Financial Services Centre. “I am happy to know that Cyprus Stock Exchange and NSE have agreed on cooperation in GIFT City in my home state, Gujarat,” the Prime Minister said, underlining India’s growing status as a global financial hub.

#WATCH | Limassol, Cyprus: Addressing the India-Cyprus CEO Forum, PM Narendra Modi says, “I am happy to know that Cyprus Stock Exchange and NSE (National Stock Exchange) have agreed on cooperation in GIFT City in my home state, Gujarat…Last month, an ambitious FTA was agreed… pic.twitter.com/sL47fldjdK — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

Momentum Builds on India-EU Free Trade Agreement

In a major policy signal, Modi also spoke about India’s progress in trade negotiations with global partners. He noted that after successfully concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom last month, India is now fully committed to finalizing an FTA with the European Union by the end of this year. “There is momentum in its negotiation,” Modi emphasized, hinting at steady progress in discussions.

The India-EU trade pact, once finalized, is expected to significantly boost commerce, investment, and cross-border collaboration, offering new opportunities for businesses in sectors ranging from technology and manufacturing to energy and services.

Triangular Economic Partnership with Cyprus and Greece

Welcoming a new multilateral business initiative, Modi praised the formation of the India, Cyprus, and Greece Business and Investment Council. Describing it as “a very good initiative,” he noted that such a platform would enable stronger economic partnerships and facilitate direct engagement between business communities across the three nations.

“The ideas and suggestions given by everyone have been noted by my team. We will follow these by making an action plan,” Modi assured the forum attendees, signaling India’s readiness to convert dialogue into actionable policy frameworks.

