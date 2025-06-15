India Moves Swiftly To Ensure Safety Of Nationals In Iran Amid Rising Tensions

With tensions in Iran reaching an alarming high following recent escalations in the Middle East, India has stepped up its efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of its citizens residing in the region. In a statement issued post-midnight on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Indian students are being relocated to safer locations within Iran with the direct facilitation of the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

“The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety. In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow,” read the official MEA statement.

Post mid night statement by MEA on its nationals in Iran. MEA statement says

“students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran” pic.twitter.com/BVicqY8kKx — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 15, 2025

Coordinated Efforts for Safety

The MEA further added that apart from assisting students, Indian diplomatic staff are actively in touch with community leaders across Iran to stay updated on the well-being of the Indian community. This coordinated effort reflects India’s proactive approach to safeguarding its nationals amid uncertain and rapidly changing security dynamics.

Over the past few days, the situation in Iran has grown increasingly volatile following Israel’s targeted strikes on Iranian nuclear and military installations under its “Operation Rising Lion.” Tehran retaliated within hours, launching missile attacks towards Israel. The conflict has not only raised global diplomatic concerns but also created anxiety among thousands of foreign nationals, including Indians, living and working in Iran.

Must Read: Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Admitted In Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital