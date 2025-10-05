LIVE TV
Home > India > Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts

Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts

Darjeeling Landslide: Heavy rains triggered devastating landslides in Darjeeling, killing 14 and leaving many missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, with government support promised amid efforts to aid affected families and tourists.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 5, 2025 15:54:53 IST

Darjeeling rains, Darjeeling Landslide: Recent heavy downpours in the Darjeeling hills have wrought devastating damage that has left a saddening trail in its aftermath. At least 14 people have died as a result of ruthless landslides that swept through the area on Saturday and many more are still missing.

These massive mudslides did not just ruin roads and destroy buildings, but swept away whole villages and left families desperate and terrified as their remote villages were cut off.

The magnitude of the disaster is intimidating. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities have reported that the worst-affected locations are Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagarakata, and around the Mirik Lake. These locations have seen families broken, people lost, and homes brought to the ground. The scenes are devastating, and communities are finding it hard to adjust to the loss and the mess they are left with.

Most of those trapped and lost have hope clinging on a thread as rescue teams scurry to get them out in time. The catastrophe has shocked a whole region, grieving over the abrupt loss as they prepare to face additional difficulties in the days to come.

Darjeeling Landslide: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides and asserted that his government is committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said on X.

“The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the prime minister said.

Darjeeling Landslide Rescue And Relief Update

In Darjeeling, rescue and relief operations are in full swing after the sweeping landslides. Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI that police, local administration, and disaster response teams were working round the clock to save the trapped and offer aid to affected families.

At least 40 persons have so far been rescued from the rubble at Dhar Gaon, Nagarakata, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses, leaving a trail of destruction.

The state government has also intervened to assist the victims. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised recompense to the victims, but the compensation amount has not been announced.

On October 6, she will go to North Bengal herself to examine the situation and supervise relief efforts. Not only local residents have been affected by the disaster, but many tourists in the region as well, which also complicates rescue efforts. The authorities are still focusing on rapid response to save lives and restore normalcy amidst the mayhem.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 3:54 PM IST
