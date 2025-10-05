Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: Heavy Rains Cause Casualties; PM Modi and State Government Promise Swift Rescue and Relief Efforts

Darjeeling rains, Darjeeling Landslide: Recent heavy downpours in the Darjeeling hills have wrought devastating damage that has left a saddening trail in its aftermath. At least 14 people have died as a result of ruthless landslides that swept through the area on Saturday and many more are still missing.

These massive mudslides did not just ruin roads and destroy buildings, but swept away whole villages and left families desperate and terrified as their remote villages were cut off.

The magnitude of the disaster is intimidating. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities have reported that the worst-affected locations are Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagarakata, and around the Mirik Lake. These locations have seen families broken, people lost, and homes brought to the ground. The scenes are devastating, and communities are finding it hard to adjust to the loss and the mess they are left with.

Most of those trapped and lost have hope clinging on a thread as rescue teams scurry to get them out in time. The catastrophe has shocked a whole region, grieving over the abrupt loss as they prepare to face additional difficulties in the days to come.

Darjeeling Landslide: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides and asserted that his government is committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said on X.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas affected by heavy rainfall and landslides. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2025

“The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the prime minister said.