Day After VP Resignation, Home Ministry Notifies: Rajya Sabha Informed

A day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing medical reasons, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was informed about the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification regarding his resignation, with immediate effect.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 13:53:09 IST

A day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post citing medical reasons, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was informed about the Ministry of Home Affairs’ notification regarding his resignation, with immediate effect.
Soon after the House met for the Question Hour at 12 noon following adjournment of one hour, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, informed members about the notification.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs, vide notification dated July 22, 2025, has conveyed the resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67 (A) of the Constitution with immediate effect,” Tiwari announced.
Even Lok Sabha was informed about then resignation of Dhankhar. The Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Dhankhar had late on Monday sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.
“To prioritize health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” he said in his letter to the President. Even President Murmu accepted the resignation of the Vice President. 
Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022. Soon after the House met in the morning, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that further Constitutional process concerning vacancy in the Office of Vice President of India will be communicated as and when received. 
Meanwhile, source also said that the MHA has also written to the Election Commission as the post of the Vice President cannot be kept vacant for long.

Tags: Jagdeep DhankarMonsoon SessionParliament Monsoon Session

