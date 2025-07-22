LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Have Nothing To Say', Mallikarjun Kharge After VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns Citing Health Reasons

‘Have Nothing To Say’, Mallikarjun Kharge After VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns Citing Health Reasons

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned citing health reasons, triggering speculation. Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Only he knows the reason, we have nothing to say.” Congress leaders suspect deeper issues, pointing to the absence of key ministers from a BAC meeting.

VP Dhankhar Resigns Citing Health, Kharge Says ‘Only He Knows the Reason’ Amid Congress Speculation. (Photo: ANI)
VP Dhankhar Resigns Citing Health, Kharge Says ‘Only He Knows the Reason’ Amid Congress Speculation. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 12:27:20 IST

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday refrained from commenting on the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that either the government or he himself knows the reason.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said, “Only he knows the reason. We have nothing to say on this. Either the government knows or he knows. It is up to the government to accept his resignation or not.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat suggested that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s resignation might have been preplanned, citing the “disappearance” of Union Minister JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held earlier on Monday.

While praying for Dhankar’s good health, the Congress MP also mentioned that the Vice President’s resignation was “sudden” and “unexpected,” saying that if Dhankar stepped down due to health reasons, then he could have done it before the commencement of the Parliament monsoon session.

Jairam Ramesh questioned Jagdeep Dhankar’s resignation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also questioned Dhankar’s resignation, stating that there are “far deeper reasons” behind it, citing the “deliberate” absence of Nadda and Rijiju from the BAC meeting.

“At 4:30 PM, the BAC reassembled under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdeep Dhankar. It waited for Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju to arrive. They never came. Shri Jagdeep Dhankar was not personally informed that the two senior Ministers were not attending. Rightly, he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today (July 22) at 1 PM,” the Congress leader said in the post.

On Monday evening, Dhankhar resigned from his post “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.” Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” the letter read.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency – the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” the letter added. The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignsmallikarjun kharge

