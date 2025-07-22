LIVE TV
Home > India > "We Have To Accept That….." Kapil Sibal On Jagdeep Dhankar's Resignation

Talking about Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the Vice President position, as per PTI, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said since he had cited health reasons for his decision so it should be accepted and one should move forward.

Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 00:32:20 IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted resignation from the Vice President of India post on July 21, 2025 citing medical advice and health reasons. As per PTI, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal appreciated Dhankhar as a patriot, and said since he had cited health reasons for his decision so it should be accepted and one should move forward. Sibal told the reporters that personally, he doesn’t feel nice and had very good ties with him. He added that there was no ill feeling between them. As per Sibal, Dhankhar used to speak his mind and not keep things in his heart despite the difference in their ideologies. Taking a walk down the memory lane, Sibal told the reporters that whenever he wanted to have more time to speak in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar used to give me more time. Sibal also said that Dhankhar is a nationalist and patriot. As per him, Dhankhar wanted the opposition and the government to work together to enhance India’s standing in the world. 

A look at Jagdeep Dhankhar’s life

Born on May 18, 1951 in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district’s Kithana village, Dhankhar completed his initial schooling from the Government Primary School at Kithana village. Thereafter, he studied at the Government Middle School, Ghardhana and the Sainik School, Chittorgarh. Upon finishing the school education, Dhankhar joined the Maharaja’s College, Jaipur, graduated in B.Sc. (Honors) Physics and also pursued a degree in Law from the University of Rajasthan. He then started his political stint with the Janata Dal party and won the Lok Sabha elections from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan as per a PTI report. He then became the Member of the Rajasthan Assembly from the Congress party from 1993-98. He also served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs for a short period under Chandra Shekhar, the then Prime Minister.

When Jagdeep Dhankhar became the Vice President

Dhankhar became Vice President of India after defeating Margaret Alva, an Indian National Congress candidate in the 2022 Indian Vice Presidential election.

Tags: Jagdeep DhankharJagdeep Dhankhar resignation Vice PresidentRajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

