As Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns, A Look At His Journey From Lawyer To Vice President

On July 21, 2025, Monday, Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted resignation from the Vice President of India post, citing health reasons and medical advice. He tendered the resignation despite two years still remaining in the VP office, according to IANS. Dhankhar had assumed the Vice President office in August 2022 after a victory in the Vice-Presidential election. He sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, July 21 and invoked Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution. This article provides for the resignation of the Vice President. In this article, we have a look at Dhankhar’s career trajectory from MLA to the Vice President.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s birthplace and initial jobs

Dhankhar was born on May 18, 1951 in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district’s Kithana village. He completed his initial schooling from the Government Primary School at Kithana village. Thereafter, he studied at the Government Middle School, Ghardhana and the Sainik School, Chittorgarh. After completing the school education, he joined the Maharaja’s College, Jaipur, graduated in B.Sc. (Honors) Physics and also pursued a degree in Law from the University of Rajasthan.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Legal Career

Dhankhar commenced his career as a lawyer after finishing his education. He enjoyed a long legal stint at the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court. 74-year-old Dhankhar was the senior-most designated Senior Advocate of the State. He remained on this post till his appointment as the Governor of West Bengal on 30 July, 2019.

How Jagdeep Dhankhar started his political journey

Dhankhar embarked on his political stint with the Janata Dal and won the Lok Sabha elections from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, according to a PTI report. He then became the Member of the Rajasthan Assembly from the Congress party from 1993-98. He also served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs for a short period under the then Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar.

Jagdeep Dhankhar As West Bengal Governor

Jagdeep Dhankhar served as the Governor of West Bengal before he became the Vice-President of India, It was a stint that saw frequent clashes with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government. He criticised the state on issues like law and order, post-poll violence, corruption, and university appointments. On the other hand, the state government accused him of blocking key bills.

In 2022, CM Mamata replaced Governor Dhankhar as the chancellor of state universities, which made things only worse. His ties with the CM grew so strained that she blocked him on social media. Speaker Biman Banerjee even complained to the President about his alleged interference.

Jagdeep Dhankhar As Vice President

Dhankhar became Vice President of India after defeating Margaret Alva in the 2022 Indian Vice Presidential election. Alva was the candidate from the Indian National Congress. His disagreements with the Opposition continued even after he became the VP, and his relations with non-NDA MPs hit a low several times during his stint.

