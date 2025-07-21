Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns As Vice President Of India Citing Health Reasons, Expresses Gratitude To President And PM

In a sudden and significant political development, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has officially resigned from his post on Monday, July 21, 2025, citing health concerns and the need to adhere to medical advice. His resignation takes effect immediately, as per Article 67(a) of the Constitution of India.

In his letter addressed to the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar stated,

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately.”

He extended heartfelt gratitude to President Murmu for her “unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship” they maintained during his tenure.

Dhankhar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers, acknowledging their invaluable cooperation.

“I have learned much during my time in office. The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon’ble Members of Parliament will always remain embedded in my memory,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his tenure, the outgoing Vice President said it was a privilege to serve during a time of India’s “remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development.”

“As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements. I hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future,” Dhankhar concluded in his emotional message.

Jagdeep Dhankhar took office as the 14th Vice President of India in August 2022. His resignation brings an unexpected shift in the country’s highest constitutional posts.

The President’s Office has acknowledged the receipt of the resignation. Further announcements regarding Dhankhar’s successor are awaited.

