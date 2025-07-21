Who Will Act As India’s Vice President After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation? Here Is What Constitution Says

India’s Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar,has resigned from the post on citing health concerns as the reason for the decision. According to Indian constitution, his resignation is effective immediately which was submitted under Article 67(a).

Dhankhar had earlier served as the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022 and in the same year he took the role of Vice President.

Why Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigned As Vice President of India

In his resignation letter addressed to the President of India, Dhankhar stated, “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution.”

He expressed deep appreciation to the President, Prime Minister, and members of Parliament for their support throughout his tenure. Addressing the President, he wrote, “I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency – the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar Thanks Prime Minsiter, Council of Ministers

Dhankhar also acknowledged the cooperation he received from the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, saying, “Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.”

He thanked Members of Parliament as well, noting, “the warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon’ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory.”

Reflecting on his time as Vice President, Dhankhar added, “I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honor.”

Who Assumes The Vice Presidents Office When It Becomes Vaccant?

The Constitution of India does not openly mention who takes on the role and duties of the Vice President when the office becomes vacant before the completion of the term. It also does not thriw light on the issue when the Vice President acts as President if such situation arises. The only provision in the constitution is about the Vice President’s role as Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (Council of States). If such vacancy arises, the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, or another member of the upper house authorised by the President of India, takes on the duties of Chairperson.

