Home > India > Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…

Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…

Bihar CM Rabri Devi was ordered to vacate her official residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna, days after the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar took charge. The NDA secured a historic landslide win in the 2025 elections, sweeping 202 of 243 seats and forming a balanced power-sharing cabinet.

Rabri Devi has been asked to vacate 10 Circular Road after NDA led by Nitish Kumar won 202 seats in Bihar polls (PHOTO: X)
Rabri Devi has been asked to vacate 10 Circular Road after NDA led by Nitish Kumar won 202 seats in Bihar polls (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 25, 2025 19:30:09 IST

Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…

On Tuesday, November 25, Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was ordered to leave her official house at 10 Circular Road, Patna. The order was issued a few months after the new government took over duties.

Last Thursday, the new cabinet was sworn in following the victory of the NDA headed by Nitish Kumar Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) in the legislative assembly elections.

Rabri Devi Ordered to Vacate Official Bungalow

The alliance will also accommodate all the partners according to their number of seats won and this will result in a balanced arrangement in power sharing in the new government.

In the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, the NDA scored a record landslide victory with 202 out of 243 seats against the Mahagathbandhan which could only score 35 seats. The ruling coalition won a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly becoming the second time that the NDA had won the 200-seat mark in state elections. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) five and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four seats in the NDA.

Nitish Kumar’s New Government Directs To Vacate

Out of the opposition parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured 25 seats, Indian National Congress six, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) got five seats, whereas Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

A letter issued by the Building Construction Department through the joint secretary and the estate officer name Shiv Ranjan asked Rabri Devi to move out of her present house and assigned her a new house in Central Pool House No. 39 Harding road.

The 10 Circular Road home has been the principal address of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi since they were the Chief Ministers and it was the main venue where RJD used to conduct significant meeting and discussions.

In the IRCTC hotel corruption case, Rabri Devi is also accused of cheating and criminal conspiracy as per the Section 420 and 120B of the IPC. These accusations have been presented against her and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav with all the three accused opting to plead not guilty and stand trial.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 7:30 PM IST
Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…

Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…

Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…
Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…
Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…
Days After Lalu Prasad Yadav Daughters Leave Patna Residence, Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Official Bungalow, Her New Address Is…

