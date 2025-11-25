LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya latest sports news Mary D Costa mahindra arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly pm modi ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case

Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case

The Supreme Court agreed to quash all criminal cases against the Sandesaras after they paid ₹5100 crore to settle public bank fraud dues.

SC Quashes Sandesara Case After Settlement
SC Quashes Sandesara Case After Settlement

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 25, 2025 17:41:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case

On 25th November, the Supreme Court agreed to quash all criminal proceedings against the erstwhile Sterling Biotech directors and billionaires, Nitin and Chetan Sandesaras, on the condition that they pay ₹5100 crore to settle dues with the public banks that initiated fraud proceedings against the duo.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, on Monday, reasoned that once public money is deposited back with the lender banks, criminal proceedings in the matter can be brought to an end.

“It is apparent that since inception, this Court was of the view that if the petitioners are ready to deposit the amount as settled in OTS and public money comes back to lender banks, the continuation of the criminal proceedings would not serve any useful purpose,” the Court noted.

Thus, the Court directed that all criminal proceedings against the Sandaresas be quashed upon completion of the said deposit with the lender public-sector banks on or before December 17, 2025.

The amount is to be deposited with the Registry of the Court, either in a single payment or in multiple tranches, the Court added.

After the lender banks submit their claims, the Registrar (Judicial-Administration) will verify the dues and release the funds proportionately to each lender, with liberty to seek assistance from accounts personnel or approach the Bench for clarification if required, the Court noted further.

The Court also held that upon deposit and disbursement of the settlement amount, all related litigation connected to the loan accounts, FIRs and the approved one-time settlement will stand concluded as a full and final settlement.

It also clarified that these directions were issued in view of the peculiar facts of this case and are not to be treated as precedent in future cases.

In the Sterling Biotech fraud case, several criminal proceedings had been initiated by multiple agencies against the Sandesaras brothers and their CA (Chartered Accountant), Hemant S. Hathi.

In August 2017, the CBI registered corruption and cheating cases against them and subsequently filed charge sheets.

Around the same time, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) began money-laundering investigations, which led to prosecution complaints and the attachment and freezing of various assets.

The ED also initiated fugitive economic offender proceedings, declaring the accused persons as fugitives after they left the country.

The Sandesaras are currently based in Nigeria.

Separately, an SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) prosecution was also initiated under the Companies Act for corporate fraud, while the Income Tax Department filed cases under the Black Money Act relating to alleged undisclosed foreign assets against the accused persons.

The accused persons, Sandesaras brothers and Hemanth S Hathi, had sought the Supreme Court’s intervention to quash all proceedings arising out of the aforesaid complaints.

Now, the apex court has agreed to give a clean chit to all three accused persons, on the condition that they settle the due amount by paying ₹5100, as agreed upon by all public lenders and investigating agencies. 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 5:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank-fraudCBIcriminal proceedings quashedEDmoney launderingNitin SandesaraSandesarasSFIOSterling Biotech fraudsupreme court

RELATED News

Chhattisgarh Shocker Caught On Video: Teachers Punish A 4-Year-Old Student By Hanging Him From Tree Over Skipping Homework, Shamelessly Admit, ‘Yes, I Made A…’

Who Is Pawan Thakur? Dubai-Based Narcotics Mastermind Caught As Rs 2,500-Crore Drug Web Crumbles, India Awaits His Deportation

What Is Kovidara Tree? Sacred Symbol On ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Ram Mandir

‘Should’ve Been Thrown Out’: SC Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Man For Refusing To Enter Temple, Calls It ‘Grossest Indiscipline’

Bengaluru Murder Mystery: 21-Year-Old Student Found Dead In A Rented Home Minutes After Speaking To Her Father, Probe On

LATEST NEWS

‘Iske Karname 1 Din Sabke Saamne Aayenge’ Viral X Prediction Resurfaces Amid Smriti Mandhana–Palash Mucchal Cheating Row

Full Timeline Explained: From World Cup Win And Dreamy Marriage Proposal To Smriti Mandhana Postponing Her Wedding Amid Palash Mucchal’s Cheating Allegations And Father’s Hospitalisation

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani Attended Lavish Wedding Of This Couple At Jio World Centre, Groom’s Father Is Close Aide Of…

Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case

Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With Smriti Mandhana? Here Is What His Mother Said Amid Cheating Allegations

Planning To Buy A Midsize IC- Engined SUV? Impressive Line-Up With Mahindra XUV700 Facelift And Nissan Tekton Launching Soon But You Need To Wait For…

Cyclone Senyar Likely In 48 Hours: Southern States On High Alert, Houses Flooded After Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu

The Visionary Shift: Harnil Shah’s Next Chapter in Experiential Ventures

Udaipur Billionaire Wedding: From Jennifer Lopez’s Performance To VVIP Guests Staying In Rs 10 lakh Per Night Suite, How Much Did Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding Cost? Here’s The Breakdown

China Issues Big Statement, Denies Harassing Arunachal Woman At Shanghai Airport, Says Officials Acted According To…

Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case
Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case
Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case
Supreme Court Allows Sandesaras to Quash Criminal Charges After ₹5100 Crore Settlement in Fraud Case

QUICK LINKS