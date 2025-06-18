Live Tv
Home > India > Dead Body Of Bengaluru Woman Found In Goa, Murdered By Her Partner

Dead Body Of Bengaluru Woman Found In Goa, Murdered By Her Partner

A woman from Bengaluru was found murdered in a forest area in South Goa, with her throat slit by her long-time partner. The accused was detained while attempting to flee, and police confirmed the motive stemmed from relationship issues.

June 19, 2025 04:47:12 IST

Goa Police found the body of a Bengaluru woman murdered in a forest area in South Goa. Her partner slit her throat and was caught by the police in an attempt to fleeing.
Superintendent of Police, SP Tikam Singh Verma told ANI, “On 16th June, we received a call about the body of an unidentified woman found lying in the forest area.

After our team reached the spot, it was deduced that it was a clear case of murder. Based on the evidence found, we narrowed down a location and a man from Karnataka, whom the Karnataka Police detained. After questioning the man, the whole story was revealed.”

SP Verma said that the couple had been in a relationship for many years and had known each other since their school days. They had some issues regarding their relationship, which led to the man murdering his partner.

“The victim and the accused were in a relationship for many years and had known each other since school. They had come to Goa for a trip. They had many issues regarding their relationship, which led to the man killing the woman. Soon after murdering by slitting the woman’s throat, he man fled from Goa, but we caught him en route there. They did not have stay bookings,” SP Verma told ANI.

SP Tikam Singh Verma told ANI that the man’s name is Sanjay Kevin, while the victim was a non-teaching staff member at a school.
Meanwhile, on June 11, a woman working in a government department was brutally murdered in Tippu Sultan Circle of Indira Nagar, Vijayapura in Karnataka over an alleged immoral relationship, said an official.

According to the police statement, “The deceased has been identified as Renuka Sayabanna Kannolli (30), working in a government department. She was killed by the accused, Sanju Banasode, while she was riding a bike.”
Renuka, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was immediately rushed to the district hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries after undergoing treatment.

(Except the headline, nothing has been changed by the NewsX employee, inputs taken from ANI) 

