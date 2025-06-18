PM Modi In Croatia, Receives Reprint Of Sanskrit Grammar In Latin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Croatia is historic, as he is the first Indian governmental body to visit the country. On his visit he received a rare cultural gift from PM Plenkovic. The gift contained the reprint of the world’s first Sanskrit grammar book written in Latin, dating back to 1790.

The visit was not only historic but deeply symbolic, as it marked a renewed chapter in the cultural and strategic relationship between India and the Balkan state.

PM Narendra Modi tweets, “Grateful to the people and Government of Croatia for the warm welcome during what has been a truly landmark visit. This visit ushers in a new chapter in our shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation.” pic.twitter.com/UZ0SFGkZ3G — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2025

One of the most poignant moments of the visit came when PM Plenkovic presented Modi with a reprint of a 1790 Sanskrit grammar authored in Latin by Croatian missionary and scholar Filip Vezdin, also known as Paulinus of St. Bartholomew. The work, compiled during Vezdin’s time in India, particularly in Kerala, is a significant example of early European engagement with Indian languages and culture. Plenkovic described the gift as a “testament to centuries-old Indo-Croatian cultural affinity.”

In his message shared online, Plenkovic hailed Modi’s visit as a “turning point” in Indo-Croatian relations. He highlighted India’s role as a key Asian trading partner, noting bilateral trade stood at $242 million in 2024, with a 10% surge in early 2025. He also welcomed the increasing flow of Indian tourists into Croatia, calling the tourism link a soft power bridge between the two nations.

Bilateral Agreements Aimed Advancing Cooperation

During their formal talks, both leaders signed multiple agreements aimed at advancing cooperation in agriculture, science and tech, education, and cultural exchange. Croatia offered to deepen ties in key sectors such as maritime transport, ICT, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. PM Modi, in turn, identified new frontiers for joint collaboration including semiconductors, shipbuilding, and advanced digital infrastructure.

Geopolitical discussions also featured prominently. Both sides shared views on the evolving security dynamics in the Middle East and emphasized the need for stronger India-EU strategic cooperation. Croatia, an EU member, expressed its interest in serving as a crucial Mediterranean gateway for Indian businesses entering Central and Eastern Europe.

As a final gesture, Modi was presented with the book “Croatia & India: Bilateral Navigator for Diplomats and Business” by Dr. Sinisa Grgic, a seasoned Croatian diplomat. The book provides a detailed account of the nations’ shared diplomatic milestones and business opportunities.

In a social media post, PM Modi thanked the Croatian government for its warm hospitality and highlighted the “fruitful” nature of the talks. He expressed optimism that the agreements and discussions would pave the way for long-term partnerships in technology, defence, trade, and cultural heritage.

