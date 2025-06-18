Live Tv
Trump Meets Pakistan's Asim Munir Amid Israel- Isran Tensions, Netizens React

Trump Meets Pakistan’s Asim Munir Amid Israel- Isran Tensions, Netizens React

As serious diplomatic developments unfold in Washington, a separate internet narrative turns the Trump-Munir meeting into meme material, blending global geopolitics with Bollywood flair.

Last Updated: June 19, 2025 01:15:34 IST

Amid rising tension between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump held a private meeting with Pakistan’s Army Staff, field Marshal Asim Munir at White House. This comes amid Pakistan’s vocal support for Iran and Munir’s stance on Trump deserving a Nobel Peace Prize on his role in Defusing tensions between India and Pakistan. 

Though this was an enclosed meeting, the social media was bombarded with bollywood theme memes of 90’s  to Rishtey and Ishq, casting Trump and Munir as dramatic characters in an over-the-top political potboiler. One meme showed a still of Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s villainous expression, captioned, “Donald Trump after meeting Asim Munir.”

First Meet In 25 Years 

The meeting marks the first time since 2001 that a top Pakistani military leader has had a direct sit-down with a sitting or former US President. The last such meeting was between General Pervez Musharraf and President George W. Bush, during the post-9/11 geopolitical realignment.

Munir’s meeting with Trump gains significance not only because of the historical gap but also due to the context in which it occurred. As Israel escalates military action against Iran, Pakistan has taken a firm diplomatic stance siding with Tehran. Speaking publicly in Washington just days before the White House engagement, Munir asserted Pakistan’s “clear and strong” support for Iran, while simultaneously endorsing US efforts to calm the situation. This dual message solidarity with Iran and cooperation with the US has raised eyebrows in diplomatic circles.

Protests Calling Asim Munir – Mass Murderer 

However, not all reactions were diplomatic. Outside a hotel in Washington where Munir was attending another event, overseas Pakistanis gathered in protest. Carrying placards and chanting slogans like “Pakistanio ke Qatil” and “Mass Murderer Asim Munir,” demonstrators accused the military establishment of suppressing democracy in Pakistan. The slogans also reflected widespread anger over domestic crackdowns following political unrest in recent years.

Trump Is Not A Politician, But A Businessman  

Reacting strongly to the invitation extended to Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir by the United States, Sufi Laghari, Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, criticised the move, calling it misguided and opportunistic. “President Trump is confused. He is not a politician, he is a businessman eyeing Pakistan’s resources. There’s no free lunch here; that’s why he invited Asim Munir,” Laghari said.

He accused Munir of seeking financial leverage to counter India, while Sindhi people continue to suffer injustice and exploitation. Laghari drew parallels to past U.S. interactions with Pakistani military rulers like Ayub Khan, Zia-ul-Haq, and Pervez Musharraf, warning that America may again find itself betrayed. “Pakistan is not a natural ally. Sindhis and Baloch are,” he said. Describing Munir as “the butcher of Moro Sindh and thief of the River Indus,” Laghari lamented that Sindh has been deprived of water and dignity for decades.

“The Indus is drying up, and they blame India, while Punjab diverts our water by building canals and dams,” he added. Calling attention to the suffering of Sindhis, Sufis, and other minorities, he warned that silence would only lead to the disappearance of their culture, land, and river.

