December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

Plan your year-end festivities with this December 2025 holiday calendar. Check the complete list of national, regional, bank, and festival holidays to schedule winter vacations, family trips, and celebrations with ease.

December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 29, 2025 14:36:33 IST

December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

December 2025 has national and state holidays perfect for planning winter getaways. This is especially true for Christmas (December 25) and bank holidays (2nd and 4th Saturdays of December).

National Holiday

Christmas Day (December 25) is a national holiday in India. It is celebrated with big celebrations throughout the country. On this day, banks and most offices are closed, giving you the opportunity for a long weekend. Families exchange gifts and attend church.

State Holidays

In addition to state-created holidays celebrating “natives”, many Indian states allow for state-created holidays in addition to state-created holidays celebrating “native” celebrations as well.Also be sure to review each state’s holiday list to see what may apply to your travel plans.

National Bank Holidays

The National Bank Holidays observed on the second Saturday in December (12/13) and the Fourth Saturday in December, (12/27) are designated National Holidays in all banks.However, both of these days typically coincide with weekends, so it is possible to plan for long holiday weekends or short trips during these times.

Complete Holiday List

Date

Day

Holiday

States/Applicability

Dec 1

Monday

State Holiday

Arunachal Pradesh ​

Dec 3

Wednesday

World Disabled Day

Goa ​

Dec 5

Friday

Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti

Jammu & Kashmir ​

Dec 12

Friday

State Holiday

Meghalaya ​

Dec 13

Saturday

Second Saturday (Bank Holiday)

Nationwide ​

Dec 18

Thursday

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

Meghalaya ​

Dec 18

Thursday

State Holiday

Chhattisgarh ​

Dec 19

Friday

Liberation Day

Daman & Diu, Goa ​

Dec 24

Wednesday

State Holiday

Meghalaya, Mizoram ​

Dec 25

Thursday

Christmas Day

National ​

Dec 26

Friday

Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti

Haryana ​

Dec 26

Friday

State Holidays

Meghalaya, Mizoram, Telangana ​

Dec 27

Saturday

State Holiday

Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab ​

Dec 27

Saturday

Fourth Saturday (Bank Holiday)

Nationwide ​

Dec 30

Tuesday

State Holiday

Meghalaya, Sikkim ​

Dec 31

Wednesday

State Holiday

Manipur, Mizoram ​

Tips For Travel Planning

If you want to take advantage of the four-day vacation for Christmas with long weekend travel, you should definitely plan on visiting Goa and/or Taj Mahal in Agra, which will probably be some of the busiest places to visit throughout the holiday season in India and probably will have higher costs than you expect and limited space available to accommodate all of the visitors that you anticipate having. Be sure to buy your flight tickets as soon as possible to avoid losing your opportunity to travel due to high demand during the busy travel season.

The holiday list is compiled from publicly available sources and may vary by state or institution. Readers are advised to confirm with official government and bank notifications before planning travel or holidays.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 2:36 PM IST
Tags: Bank holidays December 2025, December 2025 calendar holidays, December 2025 government holidays, December 2025 holiday list India, festival holidays December 2025, Indian holidays December 2025 calendar, winter travel planning 2025, winter vacation holidays 2025, year-end holiday schedule 2025

December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

