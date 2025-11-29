December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

December 2025 has national and state holidays perfect for planning winter getaways. This is especially true for Christmas (December 25) and bank holidays (2nd and 4th Saturdays of December).

National Holiday

Christmas Day (December 25) is a national holiday in India. It is celebrated with big celebrations throughout the country. On this day, banks and most offices are closed, giving you the opportunity for a long weekend. Families exchange gifts and attend church.

State Holidays

In addition to state-created holidays celebrating “natives”, many Indian states allow for state-created holidays in addition to state-created holidays celebrating “native” celebrations as well.Also be sure to review each state’s holiday list to see what may apply to your travel plans.

National Bank Holidays

The National Bank Holidays observed on the second Saturday in December (12/13) and the Fourth Saturday in December, (12/27) are designated National Holidays in all banks.However, both of these days typically coincide with weekends, so it is possible to plan for long holiday weekends or short trips during these times.

Complete Holiday List

Date Day Holiday States/Applicability Dec 1 Monday State Holiday Arunachal Pradesh ​ Dec 3 Wednesday World Disabled Day Goa ​ Dec 5 Friday Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu & Kashmir ​ Dec 12 Friday State Holiday Meghalaya ​ Dec 13 Saturday Second Saturday (Bank Holiday) Nationwide ​ Dec 18 Thursday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Meghalaya ​ Dec 18 Thursday State Holiday Chhattisgarh ​ Dec 19 Friday Liberation Day Daman & Diu, Goa ​ Dec 24 Wednesday State Holiday Meghalaya, Mizoram ​ Dec 25 Thursday Christmas Day National ​ Dec 26 Friday Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti Haryana ​ Dec 26 Friday State Holidays Meghalaya, Mizoram, Telangana ​ Dec 27 Saturday State Holiday Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab ​ Dec 27 Saturday Fourth Saturday (Bank Holiday) Nationwide ​ Dec 30 Tuesday State Holiday Meghalaya, Sikkim ​ Dec 31 Wednesday State Holiday Manipur, Mizoram ​

Tips For Travel Planning

If you want to take advantage of the four-day vacation for Christmas with long weekend travel, you should definitely plan on visiting Goa and/or Taj Mahal in Agra, which will probably be some of the busiest places to visit throughout the holiday season in India and probably will have higher costs than you expect and limited space available to accommodate all of the visitors that you anticipate having. Be sure to buy your flight tickets as soon as possible to avoid losing your opportunity to travel due to high demand during the busy travel season.

The holiday list is compiled from publicly available sources and may vary by state or institution. Readers are advised to confirm with official government and bank notifications before planning travel or holidays.