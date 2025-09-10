Delegation Of 25 Horticulture Indian Officials Attend Orchard Management Programme in Israel

ASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, launched a 10-day training program on Orchard Management at its Agricultural Training Centre in Shefayim. This comes amid part of the ongoing India–Israel agricultural cooperation

The training combines classroom sessions and field visits to showcase Israel’s advanced agro-technologies.

A delegation of 25 horticulture officers from nine Indian states is attending the program, along with officials from the National Horticulture Board and MIDH. Uri Rubinstein, Agriculture Attaché, and Brihama Dev, Project Officer at the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, are leading the delegation.

Notably, in April, India and Israel signed a major agriculture agreement to strengthen cooperation, improve food security, and modernise farming.

The agreement was signed in Delhi by India’s Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Israel’s Agriculture and Food Security Minister Avi Dichter.

It focuses on areas such as horticulture and farming, soil and water management, farming in dry areas, post-harvest and processing technology, farm mechanisation, agricultural technology, and research.

Both countries will work together to increase farm productivity and sustainability. Chouhan and Dichter also discussed a five-year plan to develop high-quality, high-yield seeds to improve food production and address challenges from climate change and population growth.