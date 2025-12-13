LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi 13 Districts: Full List Of New Districts, Map Changes And Key Benefits

Delhi 13 Districts: Full List Of New Districts, Map Changes And Key Benefits

The Delhi Cabinet has approved a plan to increase districts from 11 to 13. The move aims to fully align revenue boundaries with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for smoother governance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called it a step towards “One Delhi, One Boundary” and better service delivery.

Delhi Cabinet approves reorganisation of districts from 11 to 13 to align revenue and MCD boundaries for better governance. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 13, 2025 19:32:21 IST

Delhi, the capital of India, draws people from the whole country looking for studies, better employment, and business opportunities. Over the years, the population of the Union Territory has grown manifold. However, the administrative setup of the most important region of the country has remained the same for decades. Now to deliver effective governance, the Delhi Cabinet recently approved a plan to increase the number of districts from 11 to 13.

The Delhi government said the decision was made to align revenue boundaries fully with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Officials said the move will improve coordination among government agencies and help in effective service delivery.

‘One Delhi, One Boundary’, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, said the decision would strengthen field-level administration and reduce overlap among civic bodies in areas such as planning, enforcement and property registration.

“Our government has achieved this objective in just 10 months. It is a powerful example of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance on the ground. One Delhi, One Boundary, One Window, this decision brings the government closer and makes it simpler for every citizen,” Gupta said.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: Rain To Return In Delhi? UP On Yellow Alert, Check Weather Forecast

Why Delhi Increased The Number Of Districts

Officials said mismatched boundaries had long hampered governance in the Capital as several localities fell under one revenue district but were linked to a different municipal zone.

Under the new plan, a gazette notification will be issued by the revenue department within 15 days. The 13-district structure will come into effect on January 1.

New District Map Delhi: From 11 to 13

According to the notification, Delhi will now have 13 districts and 39 sub-divisions, up from the existing 33. Each district will comprise two to four sub-divisions.

The new districts are:

South East

Old Delhi

North

New Delhi

Central

Central North

South West

Outer North

North West

North East

East

South

West

Currently, Delhi has 11 districts. These include

Nort

North-East

North-West

West

South

South-West

South-East

New Delhi

Central

Shahdara

East

Under the new structure, Shahdara district has been removed, while three new districts – Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North, have been carved out.

What Will Be The Benefit Of New Districts?

Officials said the redistribution would help balance workloads across districts and reduce service backlogs, particularly in high-density areas. Aligning municipal and revenue boundaries is also expected to improve coordination during enforcement drives, inspections and urban planning exercises.

“The current patchwork often forced field staff to coordinate across mismatched jurisdictions, slowing down everything from road-cutting permissions to disaster-response planning,” an official said.

Also Read: Gratuity Rules Simplified: What The Labour Code Means For Your Salary, Here’s How To Calculate

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 7:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS