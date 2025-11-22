LIVE TV
Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Guidelines Updated Amid 'Very Poor AQI', Here's What Changes

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, prompting authorities to advance several restrictions from Stage 4 to Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the revised framework after the Supreme Court, on November 19, urged the panel to take proactive and preventive steps to stop further deterioration in pollution levels across Delhi-NCR.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 22, 2025 14:06:01 IST

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, prompting authorities to advance several restrictions from Stage 4 to Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the revised framework after the Supreme Court, on November 19, urged the panel to take proactive and preventive steps to stop further deterioration in pollution levels across Delhi-NCR.

Why GRAP Measures Have Been Revised

While notifying the changes, CAQM highlighted the Supreme Court’s direction that called for strengthened coordination and stakeholder consultation to curb rising pollution. Acting on the advice, the Commission decided to pull forward some of the harsher restrictions that typically come under Stage 4.

Which GRAP 4 Rules Now Apply Under GRAP 3?

As per the new advisory, the following Stage 4 measures will now be enforced under Stage 3:

  • Office Attendance Restrictions: NCR state governments and the Delhi government (GNCTD) have been empowered to allow public, municipal, and private offices to function with 50% staff, while the remaining employees may be instructed to work from home.
  • Central Government Advisory: The Centre may independently decide whether central government employees in Delhi-NCR should be permitted work-from-home arrangements.
  • These additions are intended to limit vehicular emissions and reduce congestion across the region, one of the major contributors to urban pollution.

AQI Trends Signal Further Deterioration

Delhi woke up to an AQI of 360 on Saturday morning, with pollution expected to intensify over the coming days. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System, the national capital is projected to move into the ‘severe’ category and fluctuate between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ for at least the next six days.

The 24-hour rolling average AQI at 10 am stood at 361, only slightly below Friday evening’s reading of 364, signaling persistent and hazardous air conditions caused by stagnant wind movement and winter inversion.

Existing Curbs Under GRAP 3

With Stage 3 already in effect, Delhi continues to enforce multiple restrictions, including:

  • A complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities.
  • Curbs on the movement of specific vehicle categories, particularly those below Bharat Stage (BS)-IV emission norms.
  • Public advisories urging residents to limit outdoor activity, especially during early morning and late evening hours when pollution peaks.

In addition, the Delhi government on Friday instructed all schools and educational institutions to avoid holding sports events or outdoor physical activities, ensuring children are not exposed to toxic air during high-intensity pollution spells.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 2:06 PM IST
Gig and Platform Workers Finally Get A Safety Net, Here’s What The New Labour Laws Change For Them

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Guidelines Updated Amid ‘Very Poor AQI’, Here’s What Changes

