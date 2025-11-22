LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Horror: 15-Year-Old Stabbed To Death, Locals Blame Police Delay, Probe On

A 15-year-old boy from Kardampuri’s Jyoti Nagar was stabbed to death after a clash between two groups on Friday night. Delhi Police said they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attackers, while locals alleged that police reached the spot late despite being alerted immediately.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 22, 2025 13:24:27 IST

A 15-year-old boy from Kardampuri’s Jyoti Nagar died after he was stabbed during a clash between two local groups on Friday night. Police said the incident took place when the boy was about to have dinner and was called outside by his friend Aman. The two walked out of the house, after which a fight broke out nearby.

Residents claimed that they informed the police immediately but alleged that the police reached the spot late.

Police said they received information about a stabbing at PS Jyoti Nagar during the night of November 21–22. A police team reached the area behind Ambedkar College, Kardampuri, but found that the injured boy had already been rushed to GTB Hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim lived only a short distance from the site of the attack. Police said his friends had taken him out of the house moments before he was stabbed.

CCTV Footage Being Used to Trace Accused

Police registered a case under Section 103(1) for murder and began scanning CCTV footage from nearby lanes to identify the attackers. The accused fled the spot shortly after the stabbing. Police teams have been deployed in the area to track down the suspects and question possible witnesses.

Investigators said that the motive behind the fight is still being examined, and multiple teams are working to gather leads from footage and local inputs.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 1:24 PM IST
Delhi Horror: 15-Year-Old Stabbed To Death, Locals Blame Police Delay, Probe On

