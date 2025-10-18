Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality Stays Poor For Fourth Consecutive Day, Crackers Can Turn It Worse

As Diwali festival approaches, so is the surge of the pollution in the national capital. Delhi has recorded a poor air quality index (AQI) for the fourth straight day on Friday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. The 24-hour average AQI was 254, following 245 on Thursday, 233 on Wednesday, and 211 on Tuesday.

Experts said the city may see further deterioration in air quality over the next week. Of 36 monitoring stations, at least six recorded “very poor” air. CPCB classifies AQI from 201-300 as poor and 301-400 as very poor. Authorities warned residents to limit outdoor exposure and take precautions amid rising pollution.

Diwali May Worsen Pollution

Skymet Meteorology VP Mahesh Palawat said Delhi’s low wind speed is keeping pollution high. He warned that additional emissions from Diwali celebrations could push the AQI further into the very poor category. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees and a minimum of 18.4 degrees on Friday. It is also prtedicted that morning mist and smog till Tuesday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held a meeting on Friday to review pollution control measures in the National Capital Region.

Officials discussed stricter enforcement against stubble burning, vehicle entry norms, and temporary suspension of older vehicle phase-out orders following Supreme Court directives. They also approved regulated sale and use of green firecrackers during Diwali.

CAQM mandated continuous air quality monitoring from October 14 to 25, 2025, and coordinated actions across states. Authorities urged citizens to cooperate and limit outdoor activities, while implementing pollution control measures to reduce health risks during the winter season.

Must Read: PM Modi’s First Detailed Statement On Maoist Terrorism, Says ‘A Grave Injustice To India’s Youth’