Delhi AQI Update: GRAP 3 Imposed, Delhi Entered The Red Zone, Residents Breathing Poison

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” range with an AQI of 347 on Saturday, making it the most polluted city in India, according to CPCB data. Authorities reported a slight year-on-year improvement due to lower stubble burning, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced new staggered office timings to reduce vehicular pollution in the capital.

Published: November 9, 2025 05:56:13 IST
Published: November 9, 2025 05:56:13 IST

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “very poor” category this week, recording an AQI of 347 on Saturday, according to IQAir. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirmed Delhi as the most polluted city in India. The pollution spike is being caused by post-Diwali smoke, stubble burning in nearby states, and stagnant winds that trap toxic particles.

PM2.5 remains the dominant pollutant, posing health risks to residents and reducing visibility across several areas of the national capital.

DPCC Reports Slight Year-on-Year Improvement

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) reported a marginal improvement in AQI levels during the first week of November compared to last year. DPCC chairman Sandeep Kumar said Delhi’s AQI averaged 322 on November 7 this year, down from 377 last year. Similar trends appeared on most days of the week, except November 2, when pollution worsened. The DPCC credited improved government coordination and strict action against violators for the better readings, though levels remained well above the safe limit.

Data from the Decision Support System revealed a sharp drop in stubble burning this year. Crop fire contribution to Delhi’s pollution was just 9.03% on November 1 compared to 35.2% last year. Similar reductions continued through the week, with contributions staying below 10% most days. Experts stated that the decline in stubble burning likely played a key role in the improved air quality. The figures suggest that weather patterns and lower crop residue fires may have had more impact than policy measures.

Government Announces New Office Timings

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced staggered office hours for government departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to cut vehicular emissions.

From November 15 to February 15, Delhi government offices will function between 10 am and 6:30 pm, while MCD offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm. Officials stated that the decision aims to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours and limit vehicular pollution, which remains one of the major contributors to Delhi’s poor air quality.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 5:56 AM IST
