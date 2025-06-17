Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Nagpur After Bomb Threat: Report

A regular flight turned into a tense situation for over 150 passengers on Tuesday morning when an IndiGo aircraft bound for Delhi had to make an unscheduled landing in Nagpur after a bomb threat was reported. The flight, operating as 6E 2706, had taken off from Kochi as part of its route from Muscat to Delhi when the alert was received.

The threat was communicated via email shortly after the plane left Kochi, setting off a chain of emergency responses from the airline and airport authorities.

Safe Landing, Swift Evacuation

The pilot diverted the flight to Nagpur, where it landed safely around 3 a.m. Authorities immediately moved the aircraft to an isolated area of the airport.

All 157 passengers and six crew members were safely deplaned, and there were no injuries or signs of panic, according to initial reports.

As per standard procedure, bomb detection and disposal teams, along with local police and CISF personnel, carried out a thorough inspection of the aircraft and baggage.

Bomb Threat Deemed a Hoax

After a detailed search that lasted several hours, officials confirmed that no explosives or suspicious materials were found on board.

The threat was ultimately declared a hoax, though investigations are now underway to trace the source of the email and identify the individual or group responsible.

Security officials at Cochin International Airport, where the threat was first reported, said a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee had classified the warning as “specific,” which made it necessary to divert the flight immediately.

Rising Number of Threats Sparks Concern

While no one was harmed, the incident raises fresh concerns about the increasing number of false bomb threats received by institutions and public transport services in recent months.

Each hoax requires a full-scale emergency response, putting stress on airport operations and causing fear among passengers.

A senior airport official remarked, “Even if it’s a false alarm, we cannot take any risks when lives are involved. We are trained to act first and confirm later.”

Flight to Resume After Clearance

Once the aircraft is cleared by security officials in Nagpur, it is expected to resume its journey to Delhi.

IndiGo has said it followed all safety procedures and prioritised the well-being of its passengers.

Passengers were provided with assistance during the wait, and many expressed relief that the matter was handled calmly and efficiently.

