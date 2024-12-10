Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
‘Delhi Chalo’ March On Hold, Farmers To Chart Next Course Today

The 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers remains on hold as they await talks with the Haryana and Central governments. Meanwhile, leaders continue to protest for their demands, with a decision on the next steps expected after a meeting today.

‘Delhi Chalo’ March On Hold, Farmers To Chart Next Course Today

Farmer organisations Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have decided to extend the suspension of their “Dilli Chalo” march by one more day. The organizations have taken this decision awaiting a response from Haryana and Central governments to resume talks.

The announcement comes after a 24-hour halt declared on Sunday, with the forums choosing patience over dialogue. A joint meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to decide their further course of action.

Escalating Protests Face Resistance

The farmers tried to enter the heavily barricaded Haryana border on December 6 and 8 but were repelled by police using teargas shells and water cannons. However, the protests do not seem to be giving up.

Protesters are rallying behind demands for the legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) on all crops, computed as per the C2+50% formula prescribed by the MS Swaminathan Commission. The Punjab-Haryana border protest demonstrations, including at Shambhu and Khanauri, completed 300 days on Monday.

Hunger Strike Draws Attention

The fast-unto-death protest by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, protesting at Khanauri, has entered its 14th day, an indication of the seriousness of the situation. Sources stated that Dallewal lost 11 kilograms and his kidneys are also suffering during the protest.

Farmer activists from Shambhu led by Sarvan Singh Pandher visited Dallewal on Monday and expressed solidarity. Senior police officials Patiala Range DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Sangrur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal visited Dallewal to know about his health. DIG Sidhu directed doctors to provide him with the best care of his health.

In a show of solidarity with Dallewal, farm activists at the protest camp at Khanauri, have decided to stage a token day-long fast on Tuesday. They also suspended all “langar” service for the day.

While the farmers remain hopeful for positive engagement with the government, they seem unperturbed over their cause of action. The coming days will tell if dialogue can replace confrontation in the matter by resolving the standoff that has been ongoing for months now.

