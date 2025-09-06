LIVE TV
Delhi CM announces committee, free electricity for Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 21:15:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday met with members of Durga Puja committees and announced the formation of a committee led by a Cabinet minister to address concerns related to preparations for the upcoming festival, beginning on September 28.

While Durga Puja is set to commence on September 28, typically, celebrations start a week early. With less than a month to go, the Chief Minister has announced that Durga Puja pandals will be getting 1,200 units of free electricity and will only need to pay 25 per cent of the security deposit to install electricity meters.

“A committee chaired by a Cabinet Minister has been formed to address every issue related to the event. Our resolve is to ensure that Durga Puja in Delhi, from the arrival of Maa Durga to her farewell, is conducted with full devotion and respect,” CM Gupta said.

Posting about the meeting in a post on X, CM Gupta assured the committee members that arrangements for traffic, toilets, ensuring cleanliness, water tankers, ambulances and other provisions will be ensured for the people.

“For the convenience of the committees, a single window approval system has been implemented this time. Each pandal will be provided with 1200 units of electricity free of charge, and only a 25% security deposit will be required for the connection. Arrangements for cleanliness, fogging, toilets, water tankers, traffic management, and ambulances from the health department will be ensured. Special arrangements will also be made for immersion,” CM Gupta posted on X.

Earlier today, after chairing the meeting, CM Gupta also mentioned that a ‘single window system’ has been implemented to allow the Durga Puja and Ramlila committees to acquire proper permissions for the festivals.

“We have decided that just as assistance was provided to Delhi’s committees in the Kanwar camps, in the same manner, the Delhi government will gift 1200 units of electricity on its behalf to all Ramlila committees as well. With that, people will be submitting only 25 per cent of the security deposit to get electricity meters. The same provisions will apply to all Ramlila committees and Durga pandals in Delhi,” Delhi CM told reporters.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, along with multiple other officials, was present at the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a major Hindu festival celebrating the goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasur. Tradition holds that the goddess visits her earthly abode during this period to bless her devotees. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS