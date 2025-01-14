Delhi CM Atishi Slams Delhi Police After FIR Was Lodged Against Her Over Model Code Violation

The FIR was filed for using a government vehicle for political purposes, which is strictly prohibited during election campaigns.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has criticized the Delhi Police and questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission after an FIR was registered against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The FIR was filed for using a government vehicle for political purposes, which is strictly prohibited during election campaigns.

Atishi, who is set to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Kalkaji constituency on the Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket, addressed reporters on Monday, calling out what she described as selective enforcement of the MCC.

“The whole country saw how BJP leader Parvesh Verma was distributing ₹1,100 in cash and later admitted to distributing spectacles and bedsheets with his name on them. Yet, the Election Commission did not register any violation. The question arises: Who is the police siding with? Is there undue pressure on EC officials?” Atishi remarked, urging for the implementation of a “free and fair election” on the ground.

Details of the FIR

The FIR, lodged on January 8 at Govindpuri Police Station, alleged that Atishi used a Public Works Department (PWD) car, bearing the registration number DL1LAL1469, for election-related travel. The returning officer of the Kalkaji area instructed the Assistant Commissioner of Police to file an FIR, citing an absolute ban on the use of government vehicles for election campaigning, as outlined in a directive from the General Administration Department (GNCTD).

The FIR was registered under Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), which addresses election-related violations.

Arvind Kejriwal Backs Atishi

AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out in strong support of Atishi, condemning the FIR as an example of systemic bias. “Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, and other items, manipulate voter lists, and yet no FIR is filed. But as soon as Chief Minister Atishi ji is involved, an FIR is promptly registered. The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against a rotten system that favors the BJP and Congress. Together with the people, we will clean up this system,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Atishi, who had planned to file her nomination papers on Monday following visits to a Gurudwara and a temple, had to delay the process due to a roadshow that exceeded the 3 PM deadline. She is now scheduled to file her nomination on Tuesday, January 16, 2025.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. Nominations for candidates will be accepted until January 17, with scrutiny scheduled for the following day.

AAP, which first came to power in 2015 with a landslide victory of 67 out of 70 seats and retained a significant majority in 2020 with 62 seats, aims to secure a third consecutive term.

