Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Awaits Rs 60-L Renovation, 5 TVs Alone To Cost Over Rs 9L: Report

In the latest development, The Delhi government initiated Rs 60 lakh renovation for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s official residence, Bungalow No. 1 on Raj Niwas Marg. The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a tender outlining the refurbishment, which will focus primarily on electrical upgrades.

Officials confirmed that the tender, released on June 28, will open for bids on July 4. The PWD has set a 60-day deadline for the completion of work. Ms Gupta received two adjoining bungalows Bungalow No. 1 for residential use and Bungalow No. 2 to function as her camp office.

Bungalow to Feature TVs, ACs, and CCTV Cameras

The PWD tender detailed high-end installations at Bungalow No. 1. It includes five televisions worth Rs9.3 lakh, 14 air conditioners costing Rs7.7 lakh, and 14 CCTV cameras valued at Rs5.74 lakh. The bungalow will also receive an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system costing Rs2 lakh. The tender lists further additions such as 23 ceiling fans with remote controls for Rs1.8 lakh and six geysers priced at Rs91,000. The electrical overhaul forms the bulk of the upgrade plan, emphasizing modern amenities throughout the Chief Minister’s residence.

According to the tender, the kitchen appliances include one OTG worth Rs85,000, one automatic washing machine for Rs77,000, one dishwasher worth Rs60,000, a gas stove priced at Rs63,000, and microwaves worth Rs32,000. Lighting upgrades will include 115 decorative items lamps, wall lights, hanging fixtures and three large chandeliers, all valued at Rs6,03,939. Ms Gupta, who currently resides at her private residence in Shalimar Bagh, is expected to move into the renovated property upon completion. The new residence marks her shift from the previously occupied CM bungalow.

CM Rekha Gupta Rejects ‘Sheeshmahal’, Plans Museum

After taking oath in February, Rekha Gupta announced she would not occupy the former CM bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road, which served as Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. “We will make Sheeshmahal a museum…We will also fulfill all the promises PM Modi made. I thank him for choosing me for this position,” she told NDTV. BJP leaders had earlier attacked Kejriwal over the lavish renovation of the 40,000 square yard residence. A CPWD report released in October 2024 revealed the luxury upgrades made to the bungalow before Kejriwal vacated it amid mounting political criticism.

Must Read: Amarnath Yatra Begins: First Batch Of 5,892 Pilgrims Begins Yatra From Jammu