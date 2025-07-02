Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > India > Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Awaits Rs 60-L Renovation, 5 TVs Alone To Cost Over Rs 9L: Report

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Awaits Rs 60-L Renovation, 5 TVs Alone To Cost Over Rs 9L: Report

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated a Rs 60 lakh renovation of her official residence at Raj Niwas Marg, focusing on electrical upgrades and high-end installations. The PWD tender outlines a 60-day timeline for completion, with bids opening on July 4.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's House Undfer Renovation

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 14:33:28 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In the latest development, The Delhi government initiated Rs 60 lakh renovation for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s official residence, Bungalow No. 1 on Raj Niwas Marg. The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a tender outlining the refurbishment, which will focus primarily on electrical upgrades.

Officials confirmed that the tender, released on June 28, will open for bids on July 4. The PWD has set a 60-day deadline for the completion of work. Ms Gupta received two adjoining bungalows Bungalow No. 1 for residential use and Bungalow No. 2 to function as her camp office.

Bungalow to Feature TVs, ACs, and CCTV Cameras

The PWD tender detailed high-end installations at Bungalow No. 1. It includes five televisions worth Rs9.3 lakh, 14 air conditioners costing Rs7.7 lakh, and 14 CCTV cameras valued at Rs5.74 lakh. The bungalow will also receive an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system costing Rs2 lakh. The tender lists further additions such as 23 ceiling fans with remote controls for Rs1.8 lakh and six geysers priced at Rs91,000. The electrical overhaul forms the bulk of the upgrade plan, emphasizing modern amenities throughout the Chief Minister’s residence.

According to the tender, the kitchen appliances include one OTG worth Rs85,000, one automatic washing machine for Rs77,000, one dishwasher worth Rs60,000, a gas stove priced at Rs63,000, and microwaves worth Rs32,000. Lighting upgrades will include 115 decorative items lamps, wall lights, hanging fixtures and three large chandeliers, all valued at Rs6,03,939. Ms Gupta, who currently resides at her private residence in Shalimar Bagh, is expected to move into the renovated property upon completion. The new residence marks her shift from the previously occupied CM bungalow.

CM Rekha Gupta Rejects ‘Sheeshmahal’, Plans Museum

After taking oath in February, Rekha Gupta announced she would not occupy the former CM bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road, which served as Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. “We will make Sheeshmahal a museum…We will also fulfill all the promises PM Modi made. I thank him for choosing me for this position,” she told NDTV. BJP leaders had earlier attacked Kejriwal over the lavish renovation of the 40,000 square yard residence. A CPWD report released in October 2024 revealed the luxury upgrades made to the bungalow before Kejriwal vacated it amid mounting political criticism.

Must Read: Amarnath Yatra Begins: First Batch Of 5,892 Pilgrims Begins Yatra From Jammu

Tags: cm rekha guptars 60 lakh renovationsheeshmahal
Advertisement

More News

Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?