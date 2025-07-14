Delhi Court Reserves Order An Cognisance In National Herald Case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday reserved its order in the National Herald money laundering case. The court will decide whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. Special Judge Vishal Gogne reserved the order after hearing the arguments on the point of cognisance.

Earlier, appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju argued that the Gandhis’ claim of having no control over Associated Journals Limited (AJL) properties is misleading. He alleged that Young Indian, the company linked to them, was used to generate criminal proceeds of around ₹2,000 crore. Raju stated that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were ‘beneficial owners’ of Young Indian. Raju submitted before the court that it was a classic case in which the offence of money laundering had been committed, and he requested the court to take cognisance of the matter.

Senior advocates R.S. Cheema and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, dismissed the allegations, arguing that Young Indian is a non-profit organisation. They said Congress aimed to save a legacy institution tied to India’s freedom struggle, not to gain financially.

