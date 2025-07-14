IIM Calcutta Rape Case: Investigation Hits Standstill After Survivor Stops Cooperating

The investigation into a rape allegation at IIM Calcutta has reached a critical standstill, as the 24‑year‑old survivor and her advocate father refuse to cooperate, halting key steps in the inquiry. Despite the collection of forensic evidence from a sealed hostel room, vital progress is stalled.

Forensic Evidence Gathered, but No Cooperation

On Sunday, a forensic team entered a sealed hostel room at the Kolkata management institute to recover crucial evidence soft‑drink and water bottles, two types of hair strands, and other potential traces after a psychologist accused a fellow student of drugging and raping her during what she assumed was a counselling session.

However, police sources report a significant obstacle: “In an ideal situation, we would have spoken to the survivor at length, got her medico‑legal test done, and collected her clothes and phone… However, she is not cooperating,” a senior officer told The Telegraph.

Accused Knew Survivor for Months, Not Days

Further complicating matters, police now believe the accused, Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, a 26‑year‑old second‑year IIM student from Karnataka, knew the survivor for nearly three months contradicting his claim to authorities that they had known each other only a week. These details emerged from investigators reviewing his call records, officials reported to The Telegraph.

Survivor’s Account and Arrest Details

According to the survivor’s complaint, Toppannawar invited her to his hostel room on Friday afternoon, offered pizza and water laced with sedatives, and raped her. She alleges that she lost consciousness for hours and regained awareness in his bed. She exited the hostel and reached the local police station by 7:30 pm, leading to his arrest around 1 am Saturday. He has since been remanded in custody until July 19.

Forensic Timeline and Probe Set-Up

A nine-member SIT team, headed by an assistant commissioner under the deputy commissioner (southwest), is spearheading the case. Investigators have obtained CCTV logs, gate entries, and hostel visitor records, aiming to reconstruct the timeline.

“There is ample evidence of presence of both the victim and the accused on the IIM Calcutta campus at the time of the alleged assault,” a source confirmed to The Telegraph.

Yet, investigators face conflicting accounts: one campus security guard speaking anonymously to The Telegraph asserted that the survivor did sign the gate and hostel registers, including noting her exit around 3:30 pm, contrary to her claim of being denied the opportunity.

Panels Seek Testimony but Are Blocked

In addition to the police probe, both state and national women’s commissions have launched suo motu inquiries. But like the police, they have been unable to interview the survivor or her family due to their refusal to engage. Attempts to reach her rural home 12 km from Kolkata were thwarted by local youths, who said only, “They have nothing to say. They are not at home.”

A local elder, Kamal Mia, commented: “My grandson is studying medicine. There’s a big difference between new and old generations.” He highlighted the conservative mindset that might influence the family’s decision.

Next Steps: Legal Pressure and Evidence Collection

Police are set to request a magistrate‑recorded statement (Section 164 CrPC) for the survivor. The date is pending. Meanwhile, investigators continue to analyse CCTV footage and phone logs as they await cooperation.

This stalled inquiry raises pressing questions about the integrity of campus safety, the rights of survivors, and the effectiveness of crisis‑time legal protections in top educational institutions.

