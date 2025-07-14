LIVE TV
Home > India > Haryana's Nuh On High Alert Before Braj Mandal Yatra: Internet Suspended, School Closures Imposed

Haryana’s Nuh On High Alert Before Braj Mandal Yatra: Internet Suspended, School Closures Imposed

Ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, Haryana’s Nuh district has shut all schools and suspended internet, SMS, and drone activity for 24 hours. Non-veg food sales along the yatra route are also banned amid tight security after past violence.

Tight security in Nuh: Schools closed, internet suspended, and meat sales banned ahead of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. (Photo Credit: HT)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 09:31:22 IST

Strict security arrangements have been made throughout Haryana’s Nuh district in anticipation of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, with the government imposing internet shutdown and school closures for the day.
 
According to a government order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), internet and mobile data services, as well as bulk SMS services, have been suspended in the district until 9 PM today in order to avoid any possible unrest. SMS related to critical services such as banking, mobile recharges, and voice calls will, however, continue to function.
 
In a similar action, the District Education Department has ordered all government and private schools in Nuh to close on Monday, July 14, ensuring student safety while the religious procession is on. “In the interest of student safety and convenience, all schools in the district will remain shut,” read the order by Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

Ban on Meat Sales Along Braj Mandal Yatra Route

To ensure religious sanctity on the procession route, the district administration has banned the sale and public display of non-vegetarian food, meat, and fish. The ban is in place from 6 AM to midnight and covers the entire route from Nalhad Mahadev Temple to Zhirkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Ferozepur Jhirka, and Singar Temple in Singar village. The ban also covers eateries and street vendors in the vicinity of religious places.
The use of drones, gliders, power gliders, microlight planes, hot air balloons, fireworks are temporarily prevented by the authorities and even kite flying throughout the district. These restrictions are a part of an overall security plan which aimed to avoid surveillance violations or obnoxious behavior during the time of yatra.
The stringent measures have been taken following the violent yatra clashes last year. A Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh was attacked and 5 people killed, that includes 2 home guards. The communal clashes spilled over to neighboring Gurugram, where a naib imam was murdered. Several cases of arson were reported. More than 200 people were injured in the violence.
 
This year, the government is bent on not allowing such episodes to recur and has asked people to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to the guidelines that have been issued.
