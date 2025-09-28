LIVE TV
TRENDING |
TRENDING |
Home > India > Delhi: Crime Branch dismantles counterfeit auto parts operation; 2 persons nabbed, Rs 90 lakh seized

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 15:16:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended two persons in a major crackdown on a counterfeit automobile spare parts racket. During the operation, a large quantity of fake spare parts was seized, all bearing the names and packaging of leading automobile companies, a press release said.

Acting on reliable inputs regarding the storage and distribution of fake automobile parts of reputed international brands, simultaneous raids were carried out on August 29 at two premises in Karol Bagh in New Delhi.

According to the release, the police action resulted in the apprehension of the two accused and the recovery of duplicate auto parts worth Rs 90 lakh.

The seizure highlights the scale of the illegal operation and the threat it poses to both consumer safety and the reputation of established brands.

At a shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi. During the raid, Suresh Kumar was found present at the premises.

At another shop in Karol Bagh, the Crime Branch apprehended Pola Ram

A case has been registered vide FIR No. 230/2025 under Section 63 of the Copyright Act at Police Station Crime Branch.

The accused were found procuring cheap counterfeit auto parts from local manufacturers and rebranding them with forged labels, holograms, and packaging to resemble genuine products. The fake parts, including critical components like brake shoes and pads, lacked safety standards and posed serious risks to consumers.

Printing machines, branding stamps, and packing materials were seized during the raid. These counterfeit products were sold to dealers, wholesalers, and repair shops in and around Delhi, often marketed as OEM surplus or “export rejects.”

Most sales were made in cash with fake invoices, and some were advertised online as original parts. Their actions have caused financial loss to reputable companies and endangered public safety for profit, the press release said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: counterfeit-auto-partscrime-branchdelhi police

