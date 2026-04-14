LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran bentley iran Cricket 9x9 Mumbai concert elevator safety failure labour codes Karan Aujla china Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, 14th April 2026. 12-km-long Wildlife Corridor, one of the longest in Asia, constructed by Uttarakhand on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 14, 2026 14:48:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, 14th April 2026. The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway under Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

 Prime Minister reviewed the 12-km-long Wildlife Corridor, one of the longest in Asia, constructed by Uttarakhand on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. 

He performed Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public function in Dehradun and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

You Might Be Interested In



Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters.

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore.  

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic corridor, which is set to be inaugurated today, April 14th by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours. 

Key Features of Delhi-Dehradun Corridor 

Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. 

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters, a press release from the PMO stated.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Route 

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway begins near Akshardham Temple in Delhi and is built for faster and smoother travel. It passes through districts like Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur before reaching Uttarakhand.

To keep local traffic moving smoothly, the expressway has 113 underpasses for vehicles. It also features 62 bus shelters, around 76 km of service roads, multiple entry and exit points, and several roadside facilities for travelers.

The project also focuses on the environment, with rainwater harvesting systems and groundwater recharge points added at regular intervals.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Toll

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a controlled-access highway with four toll plazas. While the total cost of the journey may be higher, FASTag annual pass users will pay a little over ₹60 for a one-way trip across all four toll points.



Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Gets Asia’s Longest Wildlife Corridor

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict. To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features. 

These include a 12 km-long wildlife elevated corridor, which is one of the longest in Asia. The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370-metre-long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370 metre long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

What Is the Aim of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor? 

According to the PMO, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

The project reflects the vision of the Prime Minister to develop next-generation infrastructure that combines high-speed connectivity with environmental sustainability and improved quality of life for citizens.  

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Dehradun corridorDelhi Dehradun corridor benefitsDelhi Dehradun economic corridorDelhi Dehradun expressway inaugurationDelhi Dehradun highwayDelhi to Dehradun expresswayhome-hero-pos-3PM Modi Dehradun visit todaypm modi inaugurates Delhi Dehradun corridor

RELATED News

₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders: BJP Manifesto Drops Big Promises For Tamil Nadu – Rail Mega Plan, Murugan Festival Pitch Target DMK

Poila Baisakh 2026: Meaning, Celebrations, Wishes and Where the Bengali New Year Is Celebrated

Noida Workers’ Wage Protest Intensifies: Heavy Security Deployed In Noida Phase 2 As Violent Demonstration Continues Over Pay Hike

Rupali Chakankar’s Sister Pratibha Chakankar Reveals Shocking Claims in Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case

Who Is Nida Khan? TCS Nashik HR Manager Facing Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Religious Coercion, Stalking & Intimidation

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Viral Video Shows Russian Women Waking Wedding Guests By Pouring Alcohol Into Their Mouths In The Morning WATCH

Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

World Quantum Day 2026: What Is Its Meaning, Significance and Why It Matters?

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Soon Check Expected Date and Results at cisce.org Using UID, Index Number

Sorshe Ilish To Mishti Doi: Ultimate Guide To Your 10 Must-Have Bengali Dishes On Poila Boishakh

Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL To Debut Soon: Tensor G6, Triple Camera Setup, And 120Hz Refresh Rate, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

Pakistan On Boil: Baloch Liberation Army Claims First Maritime Strike, Announces Naval Wing Formation In Gwadar

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

QUICK LINKS