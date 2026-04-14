Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Reduces Travel Time To 2.5 Hours: Key Facts About Mega Initiative Unveiled By PM Modi Today

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, 14th April 2026. The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway under Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

Prime Minister reviewed the 12-km-long Wildlife Corridor, one of the longest in Asia, constructed by Uttarakhand on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

He performed Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public function in Dehradun and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. The Prime Minister will shortly inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Corridor to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over 6 hours to around 2.5 hours… pic.twitter.com/9CsDNCBeaA — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026







Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters.

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic corridor, which is set to be inaugurated today, April 14th by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours.

Key Features of Delhi-Dehradun Corridor

Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters, a press release from the PMO stated.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Route

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway begins near Akshardham Temple in Delhi and is built for faster and smoother travel. It passes through districts like Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur before reaching Uttarakhand.

To keep local traffic moving smoothly, the expressway has 113 underpasses for vehicles. It also features 62 bus shelters, around 76 km of service roads, multiple entry and exit points, and several roadside facilities for travelers.

The project also focuses on the environment, with rainwater harvesting systems and groundwater recharge points added at regular intervals.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Toll

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a controlled-access highway with four toll plazas. While the total cost of the journey may be higher, FASTag annual pass users will pay a little over ₹60 for a one-way trip across all four toll points.

#WATCH | Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. The Prime Minister will shortly inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public function in… pic.twitter.com/Y8z9e1DJOU — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026







Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Gets Asia’s Longest Wildlife Corridor

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict. To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features.

These include a 12 km-long wildlife elevated corridor, which is one of the longest in Asia. The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370-metre-long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370 metre long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

What Is the Aim of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor?

According to the PMO, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

The project reflects the vision of the Prime Minister to develop next-generation infrastructure that combines high-speed connectivity with environmental sustainability and improved quality of life for citizens.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Rs12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on April 14: Travel Time Cut to 2.5 Hours; Check Route, Benefits