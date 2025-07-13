Delhi Footpath Horror: Drunk Audi Driver Runs Over Five Sleeping People In Vasant Vihar, 8-Year-Old Girl Among Injured

In a shocking incident that once again highlights the threat of drunk driving and the situation of homeless people in urban India, a 40-year-old man driving an Audi luxury car allegedly ran over five people illegally sleeping on a footpath in Vasant Vihar, southwest Delhi.

The horrific accident took place on the morning of July 9 at about 1:45 AM in the area of Shiva camp where many homeless families tend to sleep on the pavement. The accused, Utsav Shekhar of Dwarka was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi | People sleeping on the footpath, near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar, were crushed by an Audi car. The victims are Ladhi (age 40 years), Bimla (age 8 years), Sabami (age 45 years), Narayani (age 35 years), and Ramchander (age 45… https://t.co/sgGWg4qLW9 pic.twitter.com/HGFdb4Feb3 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

The victims – all Rajasthani – were Ladhi (40), her husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), their 8-year-old daughter, Bimla, and another couple Ram Chander (45) and Narayani (35). All five were promptly taken to hospitals nearby, even before the police arrived.

A police official said the medical reports established that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Utsav Shekhar was arrested at the location and charges have already been instituted against him.

First Photo of the Accused Emerges

A photo of the accused has now surfaced, putting a face to the man behind the wheel during the disturbing incident. The image has circulated across media platforms, stirring public outrage over reckless and drunken driving in the capital.

Delhi Police releases a photo of the accused driver, Utsav Shekhar, who ran his car over people sleeping on the footpath in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, injuring 5 on 9th July 2025. https://t.co/GFBHhYqJj8 pic.twitter.com/wSFkG5fsyL — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

Eyewitness Accounts Confirm No Warning

According to eyewitnesses and a preliminary police investigation, the white Audi drove straight over the sleeping individuals without any warning or attempt to stop. Screams echoed in the night as injured victims cried for help, shattering the quiet of the early hours.

Police officials say that further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and assess whether any other form of negligence or external factor contributed to the crash.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

The Delhi Police have begun filing charges against Shekhar. According to available provisions of the Indian Penal Code, charges for rash driving, endangering life, and driving under the influence all could be filed.

A senior police officer stated, “We are taking more CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to make our case. We are very concerned with the safety of vulnerable citizens who are sleeping out in the public.”

A Grim Reminder of Delhi’s Road Safety Crisis

This tragic accident throws light on the broader issues of road safety, urban homelessness, and alcohol-impaired driving in Delhi. With repeated cases involving luxury cars and intoxicated drivers making headlines, calls for stricter implementation of DUI laws are growing louder.

As families of the injured await medical updates and justice, public attention has turned toward both the rising number of late-night drunk driving incidents and the dangers faced by the city’s poorest communities.

