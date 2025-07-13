LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Live TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Home > India > Who Is C Sadanandan Master? From Kerala Teacher To Rajya Sabha Nominee And 1994 Kannur Attack Survivor

Who Is C Sadanandan Master? From Kerala Teacher To Rajya Sabha Nominee And 1994 Kannur Attack Survivor

C Sadanandan Master, a BJP veteran from Kerala, has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Murmu. Known for surviving a CPI(M) attack in 1994, he is praised by PM Modi for his courage. Trending: C Sadanandan Master Rajya Sabha, BJP Kerala leader nominated, President Murmu nomination.

President Droupadi Murmu nominates BJP’s C Sadanandan Master to Rajya Sabha. A teacher-turned-leader, he lost both legs in a 1994 attack and is hailed for his dedication to public service.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 14:05:35 IST

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated C Sadanandan Master, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Kerala’s Kannur district, to the Rajya Sabha. Known for his lifelong dedication to public service and unwavering resolve in the face of personal tragedy, his appointment was confirmed through an official Gazette notification dated July 12, 2025.

The nomination fills a vacancy created by the retirement of a previously nominated member. Sadanandan’s name appears alongside three others nominated by the President renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and historian Dr Meenakshi Jain.

A Life Marked by Courage and Commitment

Sadanandan, a former lower primary school teacher from Thrissur, became a well-known figure in Kerala’s political landscape after a brutal attack in 1994, allegedly carried out by CPI(M) cadres. At the time, he was serving as the RSS Boudhik Pramukh for Kannur a district often marked by political tension between the Left and RSS workers. The attack resulted in the amputation of both his legs, an incident that changed his life forever but did not weaken his will.

Despite the incident, Sadanandan remained active in public life, taking on key organisational responsibilities within the BJP. He served as President of the National Teachers’ Union, and was also Deputy Vice-President of the BJP’s Kerala unit.

Political Journey Rooted in Service

Sadanandan Master contested the Kerala Assembly elections from the Koothuparamba constituency in both 2016 and 2021, representing the BJP. Though he did not win, his campaigns were widely recognised for their strong grassroots connect and ideological commitment.

He has also contributed to the party’s intellectual and ideological work through his association with Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, an RSS-linked think tank in Kerala. Additionally, he has served on the editorial board of Janmabhoomi, the BJP’s Kerala-based publication.

National Recognition from the Top

Soon after the nomination was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on July 13, praising Sadanandan’s life and work. The Prime Minister wrote,

“Shri C Sadanandan Master’s life is the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice… He is extremely passionate towards youth empowerment. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

The BJP describes Sadanandan as a “living martyr”, acknowledging his sacrifice and long-standing contribution to the party and society, especially in a politically charged state like Kerala.

Sadanandan’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha is being seen as a recognition of resilience, loyalty, and dedication to social causes. His life stands as an example of how personal loss can fuel a deeper commitment to public service. For the BJP and its cadre in Kerala, his elevation marks a significant emotional and symbolic moment.

ALSO READ: Actor Vijay To Lead High-Profile Protest In Tamil Nadu Custodial Death

Tags: C Sadanandan Masterpresident droupadi murmuRajya Sabha nominates

More News

India To Begin Domestic Production Of Rare Earth Magnets Amid China’s Export Curbs
EC Finds Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh Citizens With Aadhar, Domicile, Ration Cards During SIR Exercise Of Voter Rolls
Naveen Patnaik, Congress Slam BJP Govt In Odisha Over Female Student Attempting Self Immolation Over Sexual Harassment
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, 100, Hospitalised After Complaints of Fatigue
KL Rahul Rips Into England Openers After On-Field Verbal Spat: ‘Everyone Knows Exactly What Was Going On’
Assam Man Celebrates Divorce By Bathing in 40 Litres Of Milk, Says I Am Free
Delhi Footpath Horror: Drunk Audi Driver Runs Over Five Sleeping People In Vasant Vihar, 8-Year-Old Girl Among Injured
Who Is Ujjwal Nikam? Prosecutor In 26/11 Mumbai Terror Case, Now Nominated To Rajya Sabha
FPI Momentum Grows Market In July, Tariff Fears Could Break The Streak
Inflation Outlook Cools: Union Bank Cuts FY26 Forecast In Step With RBI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?