Who Is C Sadanandan Master? From Kerala Teacher To Rajya Sabha Nominee And 1994 Kannur Attack Survivor

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated C Sadanandan Master, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Kerala’s Kannur district, to the Rajya Sabha. Known for his lifelong dedication to public service and unwavering resolve in the face of personal tragedy, his appointment was confirmed through an official Gazette notification dated July 12, 2025.

The nomination fills a vacancy created by the retirement of a previously nominated member. Sadanandan’s name appears alongside three others nominated by the President renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and historian Dr Meenakshi Jain.

A Life Marked by Courage and Commitment

Sadanandan, a former lower primary school teacher from Thrissur, became a well-known figure in Kerala’s political landscape after a brutal attack in 1994, allegedly carried out by CPI(M) cadres. At the time, he was serving as the RSS Boudhik Pramukh for Kannur a district often marked by political tension between the Left and RSS workers. The attack resulted in the amputation of both his legs, an incident that changed his life forever but did not weaken his will.

Despite the incident, Sadanandan remained active in public life, taking on key organisational responsibilities within the BJP. He served as President of the National Teachers’ Union, and was also Deputy Vice-President of the BJP’s Kerala unit.

Political Journey Rooted in Service

Sadanandan Master contested the Kerala Assembly elections from the Koothuparamba constituency in both 2016 and 2021, representing the BJP. Though he did not win, his campaigns were widely recognised for their strong grassroots connect and ideological commitment.

He has also contributed to the party’s intellectual and ideological work through his association with Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, an RSS-linked think tank in Kerala. Additionally, he has served on the editorial board of Janmabhoomi, the BJP’s Kerala-based publication.

National Recognition from the Top

Soon after the nomination was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on July 13, praising Sadanandan’s life and work. The Prime Minister wrote,

“Shri C Sadanandan Master’s life is the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice… He is extremely passionate towards youth empowerment. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

The BJP describes Sadanandan as a “living martyr”, acknowledging his sacrifice and long-standing contribution to the party and society, especially in a politically charged state like Kerala.

Sadanandan’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha is being seen as a recognition of resilience, loyalty, and dedication to social causes. His life stands as an example of how personal loss can fuel a deeper commitment to public service. For the BJP and its cadre in Kerala, his elevation marks a significant emotional and symbolic moment.

