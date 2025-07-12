Delhi Gets Its First Underground Wiring Project, A Step Towards a Safer, Smarter City CM says

In a significant push towards modernizing the capital’s energy infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the city’s first pilot project to convert overhead electrical wiring into an underground network. The launch took place in BH (East) Block of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, marking a major step in the city’s transition to a safer and more visually appealing urban environment.

The project will be completed in 3 months

The ₹8.07 crore project, scheduled for completion within three months, will benefit nearly 5,500 families residing in the Janta Flats of BH Block. The initiative aims to eliminate the web of overhead high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) wires—spanning 5 kilometers—and replace them with a modern underground system comprising 10 kilometers of LT (440V) and 1.2 kilometers of HT (11KV) cabling.

Along With CM, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood was also present.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta while addressing residents gathered for the inauguration said “This is not just a technical upgrade it’s a vision for a safer, more organized Delhi. The current mess of tangled overhead wires is not only an eyesore but a serious safety hazard. The underground wiring system will make the electricity supply more reliable, safe, and efficient. Through this pilot, Government aim to create a model that can be replicated across the capital” She added.

How will this project ensure uninterrupted supply

As part of the revamp, 23 double-source feeder pillar boxes will be installed to ensure better distribution and uninterrupted 24×7 power supply. New GI octagonal poles and Centralized Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) switches will also be installed to significantly improve street lighting and night-time visibility. The move will bring long-term benefits including reduced maintenance, lower power losses, and enhanced system reliability officials said.

Chief Minister highlighted that the pilot project is just the starting point. In Budget, The Delhi government has allocated ₹100 crore to expand the underground wiring initiative to other areas of the city in phases. The project aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Smart Infrastructure” mission, CM said.

CM commended Power Minister Ashish Sood and his department for their planning and execution and reaffirmed the administration’s goal of phasing out overhead lines entirely and replacing them with safe, underground alternatives across all neighborhoods.

Also read: Delhi Government’s Clean Yamuna Project: What’s On The Agenda?