Delhi Government’s Clean Yamuna Project: What’s On The Agenda?

Rekha Gupta government of Delhi has taken a historic decision to clean and purify the Yamuna river rapidly, install plants etc. for cleaning dirty drains and ensure proper supply of drinking water. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says that our government has increased the financial powers of the Jal Board. Now the board will itself complete projects costing crores of rupees, which include important works like purification of Yamuna, treatment of drain water, regular drinking water supply.

According to the Chief Minister, there will no longer be a need to bring such projects to the cabinet. In the new decision, the financial powers of the Chairman, CEO and other senior officers of the board have also been increased. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta clearly says that this increase in the powers of the board has been done with the aim of making the governance system more efficient, effective and accountable.

• Financial powers increased to make Delhi Jal Board autonomous: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

• Jal Board will complete projects worth crores of rupees on its own

• There will be no need to get the budget passed from the cabinet

The Chief Minister also says that the Delhi government is implementing the inspiring slogan of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, minimum government-maximum governance.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while giving information in this regard today, said that the meaning of the board is that it should be competent and autonomous, only then its functioning will be effective. She said that the previous government had abolished all the financial powers of the board.

The result of this was that the schemes related to cleanliness of Yamuna, cleaning of drains with modern system, drinking water came to a halt, due to which neither the Yamuna river was becoming clean nor the people of Delhi were getting adequate supply of drinking water. Now our government has made the Delhi Jal Board a ‘board’ in the true sense and has increased its financial powers to make its functioning effective.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed that according to the new system, Delhi Jal Board has now been given the right to spend more than Rs 50 crore. He can approve projects of higher budget.

According to the new decision, the Chairman of the Water Board has been given financial powers of up to Rs 50 crore for various projects. Apart from this, the CEO of the Water Board has been given financial powers of Rs 25 crore, Member (Admin)/(WS)/(Dr) has been given financial powers of up to Rs 5 crore, besides the financial powers of other senior officers have been increased. Its positive effect will be that the decision-making capacity at every level in the Water Board will increase and the possibility of delay in work will decrease.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says that this is a historic decision of our government. The objective of our government is clear, which includes quick and effective cleaning of Yamuna to make it clean, cleaning the contaminated and smelly water of drains by installing modern systems, so that they do not pollute the Yamuna.

Apart from this, rapid improvement in the supply of drinking water in the capital. She said that for a long time, the cleaning plans of Yamuna were limited to papers, because the process for approval of works and budget was very long and complicated. Now this obstacle has been removed. The aim of our government is to provide ‘result-oriented administration’, and not to keep the public entangled in paper processes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also informed that wherever there is a need for sewage treatment plants (STPs) and desilting plants for cleaning drains, now their establishment will be expedited. Under the new system, the Water Board will be able to quickly lay new pipelines in the desired areas, build boosting stations and build other structures related to water supply. This will improve the drinking water system rapidly and the citizens will get relief soon.

The Chief Minister also said that the entire process of the Water Board has been made transparent and accountable. This will reduce the possibility of corruption and accountability will be fixed. The Chief Minister also said that this increase in the powers of the Board has been done with the aim of making the governance system more efficient, effective and accountable. This decision shows that when the political will is strong, then comprehensive, big and effective decisions can be easily taken in public interest.

The Chief Minister said that the problems will be solved at a fast pace and the schemes will be implemented on the ground, and not remain only in announcements.

